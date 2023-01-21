Player of the Year
Tyler Rogers, RB/LB, Sophomore (Frankston)
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 180 pounds
About Rogers: Tyler Rogers was the area’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in his freshman year. He topped his freshman season by posting outstanding numbers on both sides of the ball in 2022. He rushed for 790 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding another 127 yards and one touchdown receiving. Defensively, he was one of Class 2A’s leading tacklers with 146 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Rogers was named Utility MVP for District 10-2A.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Trystyn Tidrow, Quarterback, Elkhart (Sophomore)
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 163 pounds
About Tidrow: Trystyn Tidrow shined in his first full year as Elkhart’s starting quarterback. The sophomore slinger passed for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 322 yards and another seven touchdowns. He had one of the most dynamic performances of the season against White Oak when he passed for 420 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown in that game.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Conlan Lemay, Defensive back, Frankston (Junior)
About Lemay: Conlan Lemay stepped into a major role at defensive back for Frankston and became one of their most important defenders. He was one of the team’s leaders in tackles with 77 stops, six tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, 10 pass breakups and one interception. He was named District 10-2A Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Elite Team Offense
QB: Lamarion Goodwyn, Junior (Westwood)
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 240 pounds
About Goodwyn: This is Lamarion Goodwyn’s second consecutive year making the All-Area team. Last year, he was the Offensive Newcomer of the Year. This year, after passing for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with rushing for 768 yards and six touchdowns, he is the leading quarterback for the area’s elite team offense.
RB: Elijah Walker, Junior (Palestine)
About Walker: Elijah Walker was the lead back for Palestine as they ran towards their fourth consecutive playoff berth under head coach Lance Angel. Walker finished with 1,044 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He had five 100-yard rushing games and two 200-yard rushing games.
RB: Chase Hearell, Senior (Cayuga)
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 150 pounds
About Hearell: District 7-2A’s Most Valuable Player, Chase Hearell, led the Wildcats to an undefeated district championship and a nine-win season. The senior running back rushed for 1,474 yards and 14 touchdowns on 163 carries. He also had a receiving touchdown and two passing touchdowns. He finished the season averaging 137.4 yards rushing per game.
WR: Josh Davis, Senior (Westwood)
About Davis: Josh Davis was a big-play threat for the Panthers as he helped them clinch their first playoff berth since 2015. He score in touchdown in seven of their 11 total games. He finished with 635 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He had three 100-yard games against Palmer, Shepherd and Huntington.
WR: Jayden Chapman, Sophomore (Elkhart)
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 160 pounds
About Chapman: Jayden Chapman was the area’s leader in receiving yards and receptions in just his second season with Elkhart. He caught 58 passes for 826 yards and eight touchdowns. Chapman was named Pizza Hut’s Week 5 Top Performer after going for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 11 receptions during their game against White Oak.
WR: Benton Allen, Senior (Frankston)
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 180 pounds
About Allen: Benton Allen took over as Frankston’s leading receiver after Isaiah Allen graduated last year. The senior recorded 15 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns in a run-dominant offense. He also rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
OL: Lamont Smith, Junior (Elkhart)
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 225 pounds
About Smith: Lamont Smith graded out at 96% for the Elks at offensive tackle. The junior allowed one sack on the year while blocking for a quarterback who passed for nearly 2,000 yards. He also had 25 pancakes. He was named to the All-District first team.
OL: Jared Cook, Senior (Frankston)
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 210 pounds
About Cook: Jared Cook was a leader on both sides of the ball and equally shined on both. As their starting guard, the senior graded out at 92%. He had 87 knockdown blocks and 46 pancakes. He was named All-District first team.
OL: Brayden Dotson, Sophomore (Frankston)
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 245 pounds
About Dotson: Brayden Dotson graded out at 83% for Frankston. He recorded 89 knockdown blocks and 34 pancake blocks. He was the second member of their offensive line to be named to the All-District first team.
OL: Jacob Ingram, Senior (Cayuga)
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 298 pounds
About Ingram: Jacob Ingram was named District Offensive Lineman of the Year while being apart of a unit that rushed for 3,349 yards on the year and averaged 305 rushing yards per game. They averaged 30 points a game and produced a 1,000-yard rusher in Chase Hearrell who was named District MVP.
OL: Gerado Lavin, Senior (Westwood)
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 280 pounds
About Lavin: Gerado Lavin was named District 9-3A Offensive Lineman of the Year for the Westwood Panthers. The Panthers produced a 1,000-yard passer and nearly rushed for 2,000 yards as a team.
Elite Team Defense
DL: Myron Melton, Sophomore (Westwood)
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 200 pounds
About Melton: Myron Melton was one of the team leaders in tackles with 81 for the year, five tackles for loss and one sack. Melton was named Pizza Hut’s Week 2 Player of the Week after recording 15 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.
DL: Jeremiah Mitchell, Senior (Frankston)
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 180 pounds
About Mitchell: Jeremiah Mitchell was second in the area in tackles for interior linemen. The senior made 79 tackles, one sack, 16 tackles for loss, one interception and had one defensive touchdown for the Indians.
DL: Landan Henry, Junior (Cayuga)
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 237 pounds
About Henry: Landan Henry proved his worth in the trenches for a Cayuga defense who was historically great. They had program lows across the board as they gave up 168 yards per game and less than 10 points per game. Henery was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year for District 7-2A.
DL: Lamont Smith, Junior (Elkhart)
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 225 pounds
About Smith: Lamont Smith proved to be one of the best two-way linemen with All-Area praise on both sides of the ball. Smith recorded 52 tackles, three sacks, 13 hurries, six tackles for loss and one fumble recovery for the Elks.
LB: Matthew Gomez Jr., Senior (Westwood)
About Gomez: Westwood’s Matthew Gomez was third in the area for linebackers in tackles. The senior backer recorded 78 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and an interception for the Panthers.
LB: Jared Cook, Senior (Frankston)
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 210 pounds
About Cook: Frankston’s Jared Cook is one of two players to be named to both the All-Area offense and defense. As well as he played on defense, he was arguably even more impactful on defense. He tied for the team lead in tackles with 146. He also produced five sacks, 45 tackles for loss, five forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He helped Frankston become the first team in program history to reach the playoffs three consecutive years.
LB: Whit Jenkins, Junior (Cayuga)
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 180 pounds
About Jenkins: Cayuga’s Whit Jenkins was apart of a defense that rarely allowed their opponents to eclipse double digits. He headed a linebacker core that held teams to 9.3 points per game. He recorded 94 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one punt block and eight quarterback pressures.
DB: Jakobe Brown, Junior (Cayuga)
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 146 pounds
About Brown: Jakobe Brown was tied for the regular season lead in interceptions with seven and was on the final 300 ballot for the Texas Football Whataburger super team. He produced 41 tackles, one forced fumble, five fumble recoveries, 11 pass breakups and three tackles for loss.
DB: Reese Hargers, Junior (Palestine)
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 165 pounds
About Hargers: Being one of your defenses’ leading tackler at safety is something to praise and that’s exactly what Reese Hargers was in his junior season. He made 76 tackles, three tackles for loss and had eight pass breakups for the Wildcats.
DB: Ryan Harper, Junior (Frankston)
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 165 pounds
About Harper: Frankston’s Ryan Harper was all over the field for the Indians as he had his hat in nearly every statistical category. He made 82 tackles, two sacks, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and had a defensive touchdown en route to being a All-District first team honoree.
DB: Jordan Walker, Junior (Palestine)
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 141 pounds
About Walker: Palestine’s Jordan Walker seemed to consistently be tasked with covering the opposing team’s best receiver. He didn’t disappoint with 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble on his resume. He also added 49 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Special Teams
Punter: Perry Cole, Junior (Palestine)
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 240 pounds
About Cole: Special teams can often be overlooked until there is a problem, but in Perry Cole’s case, he was as consistent as can be for the Wildcats. His net average was 35.7 yards with seven punts landing inside the 20-yard line.
Kicker: Coleman Merritt, Sophomore (Frankston)
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 175 pounds
About Merritt: Coleman Merritt received All-District first team honors for his sophomore performance with the Indians. He was 31-of-39 on extra points this season and 3-of-6 on field goals. He also had a game-winning field goal against the Grapeland Sandies early in non-district play.
All-Area Second Team Offense
QB: Reese Hicks, Frankston
RB: Taj’Shawn Wilson, Palestine
RB: Kaymon Davis, Frankston
RB: Maleek Johnson, Grapeland
WR: AJ Donnell, Frankston
WR: K’Mari Gipson, Palestine
WR: Shannon Jackson, Westwood
OL: Matthew Gomez Jr., Westwood
OL: Jacob Ingram, Cayuga
OL: Landan Henry, Cayuga
OL: Baylynn Williams, Palestine
OL: Ayden Coker, Westwood
All-Area Second Team Defense
DL: Perry Cole Jr., Palestine
DL: Ke’Aundre Barnes, Frankston
DL: Tyler Stafford, Elkhart
DL: Bo Barrett, Cayuga
LB: Bryant Lipsey, Elkhart
LB: Ti Crawford, Palestine
LB: Walker McCann, Frankston
LB: Trey Gilmore, Grapeland
DB: Gunner Douglass, Cayuga
DB: Jordan Valasquez, Westwood
DB: Steven Wingfield, Cayuga
DB: Devin Allen, Frankston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.