Offensive Player of the Year
Ay’Lasia Fantroy (Palestine), Jr., Guard
Palestine Ladycat Ay’Lasia Fantory is the two-time reigning District 17-4A MVP after leading her team to another first-place finish. The Ladycats were 10-0 in district play in large part to Fantroy’s ability to control the game on both sides of the ball. Fantroy averaged 17 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and seven assists. She was the driving force behind their first regional quarterfinals appearance since 2001. Fantroy had 14 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals in their area championship victory.
Defensive Player of the Year
Brianna Looney (Frankston), Sr., Guard
It’s not difficult to notice the defensive effort of Frankston Maiden Brianna Looney who is arguably the best on-ball and help defender the area has to offer. Looney has made a living on the defensive side of the ball with an area high 4.5 steals. She was selected to the District 19-2A first team and named the Defensive MVP during their Troup tournament run. Looney also averaged seven points, nearly four rebounds and two steals.
Coach's Comments: "Bri is the best defensive player we have seen here in years," head coach Christi Coker said. 'She was the one I had to put on the best player of any team we played. She did a great job and was always up to the challenge. She was always hustling down the court on defense and played tough against her opponents."
Newcomer of the Year
Aubrey Kincade (Neches), Fr., Guard
Neches freshman Aubrey Kincade was consistently a stat sheet filler for the Lady Tigers in her inaugural varsity year. She averaged 10 ppg, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.5 steals. She recorded a pair of double-doubles during their playoff run – the first coming in a 62-32 win over Hubbard where she put up 10 points and 12 assists. Kincade help punch their ticket to state when she recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds during their regional finals win over Fayetteville.
Coach's Comments: "She has improved greatly this year," head coach Andy Snider said. "She has natural ability."
Coach of the Year
Andy Snider (Neches)
With the majority of last year’s starting lineup erased due to graduation, Neches head coach Andy Snider was one game away from a state championship game appearance this previous season. With two seniors and four freshmen used as their primary rotation, Snider earned his sixth state tournament trip. The Lady Tigers finished with 30 wins on the season and a 9-1 district record they clinched the district championship.
1st Team All-Area
Wila Davis (Frankston), Fr., Guard
Frankston’s Wila Davis was an instant impact player for the Maidens as she helped guide them to another playoff berth. With two of their key players gone from last year’s playoff team, the Maidens leaned on Davis to be one of their primary ball handlers in her freshman year. Davis averaged 10.1 ppg, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 steals en route to winning District 19-2A Newcomer of the Year.
Coach's Comments: "Wila was our leader this year as a freshman," head coach Christi Coker said. "When we needed a bucket she would get it. She also shot three pointers well. I think she is one of the better players in our area. She is also Academic All-District."
Anaiya Birdow (Westwood), Soph., Guard
Westwood’s Anaiya Birdow finished as the team’s leading scorer at 10 ppg. Birdow also finished with six rebounds, three assists, 2.5 steals and nearly a block a game.
Coach's Comments: "I have gotten the chance to coach Anaiya since her 8th grade year," head coach Daylyn Harris said. "The improvements she's made and all she's added to her game has been impressive. She was our go to player this year because of her size when we needed to attack the rim. Defensively, she added a spark for us as well. She has the chance to be special here at Westwood, even as a sophomore."
Aerin Thompson (Cayuga), Sr., Forward
Cayuga Ladycat Aerin Thompson is the only nominee to string together a double double. The senior forward averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds, while contributing three assists, three steals and a block a game. Thompson was named to the District 19-2A first team.
Shay Hatton (Frankston), Jr., Forward
Frankston’s Shay Hatton was a vital piece to the Maidens interior defense. Her length benefited them on both sides of the ball as she averaged 8.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, one block and 2.3 steals. Hatton’s ability to penetrate and rebound made her a tough matchup for many teams that couldn’t match the length of the junior forward.
Coach's Comments: "Shay has been one of our girls that can play any position for us," head coach Christi Coker said. "She started the year at guard and ended at post because of an injury. She leads us in almost all stats. She is also Academic All-District."
Kacie Trimble (Neches), Fr., Post
Neches’s Kacie Trimble was the second-leading scorer for the Lady Tigers as a member of the fab-four freshmen. Trimble put up 10.9 ppg, 6.2 rebounds. 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals. Trimble was on the most consistent players for Neches during the run to the state tournament. She put up 14 points in their regional finals win. What wasn’t to be denied was her interior presence on the defense side. She was named District 27-A’s Defensive Player of the Tear.
Coach's Comments: "She's a hard worker," head coach Andy Snider said. "Her future is bright."
2nd Team All-Area
Joely Jenkins (Neches), Fr., Guard
- Points: 9.4 ppg
- Rebounds: 2.1 rpg
- Assists: 1.5 assts
- Steals: 1.4 spg
- Accolades: 1st team All-District
Te’Lia Jones (Grapeland), Soph., Guard
- Points: 14 ppg
- Accolades: 1st team All-District
Sealy Hines (Neches), Fr., Forward
- Points: 11.1 ppg
- Rebounds: 5.3 rpg
- Assists: 1.6 assts
- Steals: 1.5 spg
- Accolades: District 27-A Offensive Player of the Year, Member of All-State tournament team
Jace Youngblood (Oakwood), Jr., Forward
- Accolades: 1st team All-District
Maggie Caveness (Frankston), Sr., Post
- Points: 6.6 ppg
- Rebounds: 9.7 rpg
- Blocks: 1.1 blocks
- Steals: 1.2 spg
- Accolades: 2nd team All-District
3rd Team All-Area
Jimena Espinar-Crespo (Elkhart), Soph., Guard
- Points: 7.6 ppg
- Rebounds: 2.7 rpg
- Assists: 1.2 assts
- Steals: 3.0 spg
- Accolades: 1st team All-District
Mackenzie Legard (Cayuga), Jr., Guard
- Points: 6 ppg
- Rebounds: 3 rpg
- Assists: 3 assts
- Blocks: 1
- Steals: 2 spg
- Accolades: 2nd team All-District
Taylor Teems (Slocum), Jr., Forward
- Accolades: 1st team All-District
Jaysa Coney (Westwood), Sr., Post
- Points: 8 ppg
- Rebounds: 7 rpg
- Blocks: 1.5 blocks
- Accolades: 1st team All-District
Honorable Mentions
- Jocelyn Musil (Palestine), Jr., Guard
- Jan'aa Johnson (Palestine), Jr., Forward
- Sydney Collier (Westwood), Jr., Guard
- Graci Weston (Westwood), Jr., Guard
- Haley Stiff (Elkhart), Soph., Forward
- Rai'Miaya Weston (Oakwood), Forward
- Aiyana Pursley (Oakwood), Guard
- Mallory Main (Neches), Sr., Guard
- Abigail Spaith (Neches), Sr., Forward
