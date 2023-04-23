Offensive Player of the Year
Ay’Lasia Fantroy (Palestine), Sr., Guard
Ay’Lasia Fantroy ended her high school career with her third consecutive District MVP award, a Texas Association for Basketball Coaches All-Region honoree and a second All-Area Offensive Player of the Year award. Fantroy averaged 19 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 steals, four assists and nearly two blocks per game as the focal point for the Ladycats. Fantroy finished the year with 15 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. She stands as the program’s all-time leader in points and committed to play at Ohio University earlier this year.
Defensive Player of the Year
Jocelyn Musil (Palestine), Sr., Forward
Jocelyn Musil was constantly assigned with the toughest defensive matchup throughout the year for Palestine. She was a major defensive presence as she averaged three steals per game and nearly four pass deflections per game. Musil’s defensive prowess earned her All-District first team. She was also Academic All-District and an Academic All-State honorable mention for the Texas High School Coaches Association. She committed to play soccer at Tyler Junior College earlier this year.
Newcomer of the Year
Graci Satterwhite (Cayuga), Fr., Guard
Graci Satterwhite quickly matured into the Cayuga Ladycats primary scoring option during her freshman year at point guard. She averaged 13 ppg, eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. She led the Ladycats with 345 total points on the season. Satterwhite was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s All-State. She also excelled off the court with being ranked number one in her graduate class with a 99 GPA.
Coach of the Year
Andy Snider (Neches)
Neches Lady Tiger head coach Andy Snider led his team to a third straight trip to the state tournament. The Lady Tigers was consistently ranked inside the top-10 throughout the year before resting at number two for the final two months of the season. Neches finished the season 32-3, District 27-A champions and State-semifinalist under Snider.
1st Team All-Area
Wila Davis (Frankston), Soph., Guard
Wila Davis continued to excel as a sophomore, leading the team in points for the second consecutive year. She averaged 12.7 ppg and two steals per game as the leader of a Frankston team that reached the Regional Quarterfinals for the second time in three years. She earned All-District first team this year, Academic All-District and was a TABC All-Region honoree.
Joely Jenkins (Neches), Soph., Guard
Joely Jenkins was the second-leading scorer on a Lady Tigers team that was in the state tournament for the third consecutive year. Jenkins averaged 14 ppg, 2.4 assists, 2.5 steals and nearly two rebounds. She was District 27-A Offensive Player of the Year, TABC All-State and TGCA All-State.
Sealy Hines (Neches), Soph., Forward
Sealy Hines was the Lady Tigers leading scorer at 15.2 points per game and was District 27-A Co-MVP. Hines proved herself as a three-level scorer as she scored 456 total points on the season. She also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals. She was named both TABC and TGCA All-State.
Clarie Drinkard (Cayuga), Sr., Forward
Claire Drinkard is the only area athlete present to average a double-double for the entire season at 10 points and 10 rebounds per game. The senior also averaged four assists and three blocks per game. She was All-District first team for the Ladycats and TGCA All-Academic.
Kacie Trimble (Neches), Soph., Post
Kacie Trimble was the interior presence for the Lady Tigers. She averaged 10 ppg and 8.1 rebounds. Trimble was also a TABC All-Region honoree, along with being named to the TGCA All-State honoree.
2nd Team All-Area
Hadley Waldon (Elkhart), Soph., Guard
Hadley Waldon was more than the Lady Elks leading scorer, but what head coach Danielle Wady described as their “standard for a female basketball player.” She averaged 10 ppg, six rebounds, three steals and three assists. She was All-District first team and Academic All-District.
Aubrey Kincade (Neches), Soph., Guard
Aubrey Kincade was District 27-A Co-MVP as the Lady Tigers offensive facilitator. The floor general averaged 9.3 ppg, six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Kincade filled the accolades tab with being named TABC All-State and TGCA All-State.
Jan’aa Johnson (Palestine), Sr., Forward
Jan’aa Johnson was the Ladycats second-leading scorer on the year at 11.1 ppg. She also averaged eight rebounds, 2.1 steals and two blocks. She recorded 11 doubles en route to being selected as All-District first and participating in the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star game.
Ja’Shaylyn Hatton (Frankston), Sr., Forward
Ja’Shaylyn Hatton could often serve as a point forward for the Maidens with her versatile skillset. Hatton neared a double-double with her averages of 9.1 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.8 steals. She missed a good chunk of the season due to injury, but still produced enough to earn a spot in the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star game.
Mya Mitchell (Frankston), Jr., Post
Mya Mitchell was a key cog for on both sides of the court as their second-leading rebounder and their go-to girl inside. She finished the season averaging 6.7 ppg, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
Honorable Mention
- Westwood’s Anaiya Birdow, Jr., Guard
- Frankston’s Bandy Bizzell, Jr., Guard
- Frankston’s Kaylee Davis, Jr., Guard
- Cayuga’s Mackenzie Legard, Sr., Guard
- Slocum’s Julie Neal, Sr., Guard
- Slocum’s Lexi Bennett, Post
- Frankston’s Kaysie Nabors, Jr., Post
