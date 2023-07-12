All Day Youth Football coming to Reagan Park Thursday

A summer youth football conditioning program will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at Reagan Park for youth ages 4 to12.
The event is hosted by Adrian Peterson's All Day Sports. Those attending the summer program will have the opportunity to register to play football for the All Day football program later in the year. Instruction will take place near the park's new fitness court.
Former Grapeland and Palestine football standout Donte Brown will be among those working with the kids during the program.
"We will be working with the kids on fundamentals, skills and conditioning," Brown said. "But a huge part of AD's program is school. In order to be a part, kids have to focus on doing well in school. They also have to stay on a positive path and have a positive attitude."
Following Thursday evening's event, the program will continue for the remainder of the summer on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear cleats if possible.
“All Day Sports is a non-profit organization,” said David Cummins, Director of Football Operations and former Palestine quarterback. “Our volunteer coaches and staff members are all-in for these kids. They’re not just teaching fundamentals. They’re teaching positive life lessons.”
"It's going to be a great program," Brown said. "We want parents to know that they can bring their kids to All Day and they will receive great training and a lot of positive influence."
Reagan Park is located at 709 Crockett Rd. in Palestine.
For more information call Ricky Dorsey at 903-391-0632 or David Cummings at 903-724-0293.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.