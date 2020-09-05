Palestine (1-1) 28, Livingston (0-2) 7
Up Next: Palestine hosts Rusk next Friday.
Buffalo (2-0) 29 vs. Westwood (1-1) 22
Up Next: Westwood hosts Eustace next Friday.
Grapeland (2-0) 40 vs. Elkhart (0-2) 29
Up Next: Grapeland travels to Cayuga. Elkhart hosts San Augustine.
Frankston (1-1) 19 at Winona (0-2) 14
Up Next: Frankston travels to Huntington.
Mildred (1-1) 18 vs. Cayuga(1-1) 14
Up Next: Cayuga hosts Grapeland.
Oakwood (1-0) 34 vs. Fruitvale (0-2) 12
Up Next: Oakwood hosts Trinidad.
Editor's Note: Stats and full recaps of games will be uploaded once stats are processed and submitted.
