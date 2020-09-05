Palestine (1-1) 28, Livingston (0-2) 7

Up Next: Palestine hosts Rusk next Friday.

Buffalo (2-0) 29 vs. Westwood (1-1) 22

Up Next: Westwood hosts Eustace next Friday.

Grapeland (2-0) 40 vs. Elkhart (0-2) 29

Up Next: Grapeland travels to Cayuga. Elkhart hosts San Augustine.

Frankston (1-1) 19 at Winona (0-2) 14

Up Next: Frankston travels to Huntington.

Mildred (1-1) 18 vs. Cayuga(1-1) 14

Up Next: Cayuga hosts Grapeland.

Oakwood (1-0) 34 vs. Fruitvale (0-2) 12

Up Next: Oakwood hosts Trinidad.

Editor's Note: Stats and full recaps of games will be uploaded once stats are processed and submitted. 

