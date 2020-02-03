Palestine Wildcats
Juwan Lee

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League announced its new classifications and athletic districts Monday morning. Districts across the state are moving up and down based off new enrollment numbers from the previous two years.

Conference 4A-Division I

The Palestine Wildcats football team is on the move from their former District 10-4A division they shared with Carthage, Henderson, Kilgore, Van and Chapel Hill.

The Wildcats move down to District nine, which will feature Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Mabank and Tyler Chapel Hill.

Palestine will still see a familiar face in basketball and volleyball as they move to District 17-4A with Carthage, Center, Hudson, Jasper and Rusk.

Conference 3A-Division I

The Elkhart Elks and Westwood Panthers move from District 11-3A to District nine, but will retain all members of their district slate except for Franklin. The Lions move to District 13 and will be replaced by the Huntington Red Devils who are stepping down from Division II 4A.

The Red Devils went 1-10 last year.

Westwood and Elkhart remain apart of District 20-3A for basketball and volleyball, but will be accompanied by the Fairfield high school teams who step down from District 19-4A.

Conference 2A-Division I

The Grapeland Sandies come down from District 12-2A where they've won back-to-back district titles to District 11, which features Alto (who went 12-1 last year), Centerville, Groveton, Jewett Leon and Normangee.

Alto makes its way up from District 10-2A, while Centerville (who went 5-0 in district) comes up from District 9-2A where they shared the division with the Cayuga Wildcats. Former Cayuga district rivals Leon and Normangee also join the Sandies.

Grapeland and Slocum remained tied to District 20-2A in basketball. Grapeland moves to District 21-2A for volleyball with Cayuga, Frankston, Neches, Oakwood, Trinidad, Cross Roads and Kerens.

The Frankston Indians come down from 3A-DII football to 2A-DI. They'll join District 9-2A, along with Beckville, Big Sandy, Gladewater Union Grove, Hawkins, Linden-Kildare and Price Carlisle.

Frankston now joins Cayuga in District 19-2A basketball with Kerens, LaPoynor, Malakoff Cross Roads and Martin's Mill (currently the number-one ranked 2A team).

The Cayuga Wildcats take a slight step down from District 9-2A to District eight where they will be in company with Axtell, Dawson, Italy, Kerens and Marlin – Kerens being the familiar name from the previous district.

Area District Realignment:

Football:

4A-I Region III District 9

Athens

Henderson

Kilgore

Lindale

Mabank

Palestine

Tyler Chapel Hill

3A-I Region III District 9

Coldspring-Oakhurst

Crockett

Diboll

Elkhart

Huntington

Westwood

Trinity

2A-I Region III District 11

Alto

Centerville

Grapeland

Groveton

Jewett Leon

Normangee

2A-I Region III District 9

Beckville

Big Sandy

Frankston

Gladewater Union Grove

Hawkins

Linden-Kildare

Price Carlisle

2A-I Region II District 8

Axtell

Cayuga

Dawson

Italy

Kerens

Marlin

1A-II Region IV District 13

Apple Springs

Calvert

Chester

Oakwood

2020-2022 UIL Reclassification and Realignment Information

Conference Cutoffs

6A: 2220 and above            246 schools: 245 (Basketball); 245 (Football); 244 (Volleyball)

5A: 1230 – 2219                  253 schools: 252 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)

4A: 515 – 1229                    206 schools: 206 (Basketball); 188 (Football); 201 (Volleyball)

3A: 230 – 514                      235 schools: 235 (Basketball); 210 (Football); 222 (Volleyball)

2A: 105 – 229                      201 schools: 201 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 137 (Volleyball)

1A: 104.9 and below           218 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9                                       77 schools

1A Division II: 59.4 and below                                 76 schools

2A Division I: 165.5 – 229                                        97 schools

2A Division II: 105 – 165.4                                       93 schools

3A Division I: 350 – 514                                           105 schools

3A Division II: 230 – 349                                          105 schools

4A Division I: 880 – 1229                                         95 schools

4A Division II: 515 – 879                                          93 schools

5A Division I: 1922 – 2219                                       129 schools

5A Division II: 1230 – 1921                                      122 schools

Tags

Recommended for you