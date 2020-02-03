AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League announced its new classifications and athletic districts Monday morning. Districts across the state are moving up and down based off new enrollment numbers from the previous two years.
Conference 4A-Division I
The Palestine Wildcats football team is on the move from their former District 10-4A division they shared with Carthage, Henderson, Kilgore, Van and Chapel Hill.
The Wildcats move down to District nine, which will feature Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Mabank and Tyler Chapel Hill.
Palestine will still see a familiar face in basketball and volleyball as they move to District 17-4A with Carthage, Center, Hudson, Jasper and Rusk.
Conference 3A-Division I
The Elkhart Elks and Westwood Panthers move from District 11-3A to District nine, but will retain all members of their district slate except for Franklin. The Lions move to District 13 and will be replaced by the Huntington Red Devils who are stepping down from Division II 4A.
The Red Devils went 1-10 last year.
Westwood and Elkhart remain apart of District 20-3A for basketball and volleyball, but will be accompanied by the Fairfield high school teams who step down from District 19-4A.
Conference 2A-Division I
The Grapeland Sandies come down from District 12-2A where they've won back-to-back district titles to District 11, which features Alto (who went 12-1 last year), Centerville, Groveton, Jewett Leon and Normangee.
Alto makes its way up from District 10-2A, while Centerville (who went 5-0 in district) comes up from District 9-2A where they shared the division with the Cayuga Wildcats. Former Cayuga district rivals Leon and Normangee also join the Sandies.
Grapeland and Slocum remained tied to District 20-2A in basketball. Grapeland moves to District 21-2A for volleyball with Cayuga, Frankston, Neches, Oakwood, Trinidad, Cross Roads and Kerens.
The Frankston Indians come down from 3A-DII football to 2A-DI. They'll join District 9-2A, along with Beckville, Big Sandy, Gladewater Union Grove, Hawkins, Linden-Kildare and Price Carlisle.
Frankston now joins Cayuga in District 19-2A basketball with Kerens, LaPoynor, Malakoff Cross Roads and Martin's Mill (currently the number-one ranked 2A team).
The Cayuga Wildcats take a slight step down from District 9-2A to District eight where they will be in company with Axtell, Dawson, Italy, Kerens and Marlin – Kerens being the familiar name from the previous district.
Area District Realignment:
Football:
4A-I Region III District 9
Athens
Henderson
Kilgore
Lindale
Mabank
Palestine
Tyler Chapel Hill
3A-I Region III District 9
Coldspring-Oakhurst
Crockett
Diboll
Elkhart
Huntington
Westwood
Trinity
2A-I Region III District 11
Alto
Centerville
Grapeland
Groveton
Jewett Leon
Normangee
2A-I Region III District 9
Beckville
Big Sandy
Frankston
Gladewater Union Grove
Hawkins
Linden-Kildare
Price Carlisle
2A-I Region II District 8
Axtell
Cayuga
Dawson
Italy
Kerens
Marlin
1A-II Region IV District 13
Apple Springs
Calvert
Chester
Oakwood
2020-2022 UIL Reclassification and Realignment Information
Conference Cutoffs
6A: 2220 and above 246 schools: 245 (Basketball); 245 (Football); 244 (Volleyball)
5A: 1230 – 2219 253 schools: 252 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)
4A: 515 – 1229 206 schools: 206 (Basketball); 188 (Football); 201 (Volleyball)
3A: 230 – 514 235 schools: 235 (Basketball); 210 (Football); 222 (Volleyball)
2A: 105 – 229 201 schools: 201 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 137 (Volleyball)
1A: 104.9 and below 218 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9 77 schools
1A Division II: 59.4 and below 76 schools
2A Division I: 165.5 – 229 97 schools
2A Division II: 105 – 165.4 93 schools
3A Division I: 350 – 514 105 schools
3A Division II: 230 – 349 105 schools
4A Division I: 880 – 1229 95 schools
4A Division II: 515 – 879 93 schools
5A Division I: 1922 – 2219 129 schools
5A Division II: 1230 – 1921 122 schools
