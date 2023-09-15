Angel honored for 100th career win

Make room in the history books, as Palestine head football coach and athletic director Lance Angel picked up his 100th career win in Livingston last week in a 42-7 thumping of the Lions.
Coach Angel is in his second tenure with the Wildcats, having coached the program from 2010 to 2014 before leaving to take the same role with Bryan Independent School District. Coach Angel would return to Palestine for the 2019 season, where he has coached since. As the head coach of the Wildcats, coach Angel has led Palestine to 45 victories in eight full seasons, with one win coming so far in the 2023 season.
Coach Angel has had stops in Cooper and Canton as well.
Palestine football will look to give Coach Angel his 101st victory tonight, as they host the Prosper Walnut Grove Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium. The night has potential for double celebrations, as it is homecoming for Palestine high school as well.
