Jeremiah Davis
Palestine running back Jeremiah Davis recorded his third consecutive 100-yard rushing day in their bi-district playoff matchup against Waxahachie Life Thursday. The senior workhorse only needed 19 carries to reach 178 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Davis now sits at 1700 yards on the season and 21 touchdowns.
Quinton Cook
Palestine's Quinton Cook had his hand in everything for the Wildcats Thursday. Cook's first and only pass on the night went for a 57-yard touchdown to Marquis Thompson. Cook was also second on the team in carries with six rushes for 79 yards and a touchdown.
BJ Lamb
Grapeland quarterback BJ Lamb was the driving force behind the Sandies' 63-14 win over Frost. On a cold night Lamb remained hot going 14-of-18 passing for 403 yards and five touchdowns. The junior athlete compiled a 135.4 quarterback rating.
Cadarian Wiley
Grapeland running back Cadarian Wiley continued to display his homerun threat ability Thrusday against the Polar Bears. The sophomore totaled 171 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. He also busted open a 78-yard touchdown run that helped his 15.5 yard/carry average on the night.
Keizion Ashford
Grapeland wide receiver Keizion Ashford enjoyed his best statistical game of the season against Frost. Neatly everything he caught was an instant score as he had four receptions for 203 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Ashford also ran the ball six times for 54 yards and a touchdown.
