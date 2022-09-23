CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats opened district with a 30-7 win over the Axtell Longhorns Friday.
The Wildcats crossed the 30-point marker for the second straight week. Shiloh Peckham had a 70-yard touchdown during the contest, while Chase Hearell, Whit Jenkins and Jakobe Brown each scored on rushing touchdowns.
Cayuga travels to Cross Roads next week where they currently sit as 24-point favorites.
Longview ETX Christian 72, Oakwood 58
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers was defeated tonight, 72-58, by Longview East Texas Christian. Offense started slow but picked up in the second half. Zac Nickerson had six rushing touchdowns and Micah Reed had one receiving touchdown.
The Panthers will be back action at Leverett’s Chapel next Friday.
Timpson 67, Grapeland 6
TIMPSON – The Grapeland Sandies fell in their district opener to the Timpson Bears, 67-6.
The Sandies return home next Friday against West Sabine where they are two-point favorites.
