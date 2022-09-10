Cayuga 16, Colmesneil 8
COLMESNEIL – After going nearly three full quarters without a score, the Cayuga Wildcats pulled out a 16-8 win over the Colmesneil Bulldogs Friday night.
Defense showed up for Cayuga as they held the Bulldogs to a single score. Jakobe Brown had two interceptions in the outing to add on to an impressive defensive season so far.
Whit Jenkins had a 60-yard touchdown that first gave Cayuga the lead before Chase Hearell scored a 50-yard touchdown that put them ahead for good.
Cayuga hosts Mt. Enterprise next week for homecoming where they are currently 21-point favorites.
Other Area Scores
- Hearne 35, Elkhart 20
- Bremond 50, Grapeland 22
Full recaps will be forthcoming.
