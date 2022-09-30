MALAKOFF – The Cayuga Wildcats offense continues to flourish as their 54-16 win over the Cross Roads Bobcats put them at 5-1 for the first time since 2013.
Over 350 yards of offense, their highest scoring output since week three of 2014 and back-to-back district wins has Cayuga primed for a possible district championship run under Head Coach Jacob Magee.
Magee praised his offensive line for their efforts not only tonight, but throughout their four-game win streak. He said they’re more than deserving of being their top performers of the week as they continue to spearhead Cayuga’s ground attack.
Cayuga if averaging nearly 300 yards per game on the ground and eclipsed that mark Friday against Cross Roads, according to Magee. Chase Hearell is leading the Wildcats in rushing with 588 yards and four touchdowns and was once again their leading rusher Friday.
Cayuga returns home next Friday against Kerens where they are a projected 27-point favorite.
“Editor’s Note: Story will be updated with full recap and stats once submitted.”
Area Scoreboard:
- Leverett's Chapel 94, Oakwood 66
