Frankston 33, Huntington 15
HUNTINGTON – The Frankston Indians came away with a 33-15 win over the Huntington Red Devils Friday night.
Despite being underdogs entering the contest, Frankston proved themselves to be the better team and advanced to 2-0 for the first time under head coach Paul Gould.
After a slow first quarter that saw Huntington take an 8-7 lead into the second, Frankston scored a pair of touchdowns before half that allowed them to jump in front 21-15 before intermission.
Reese Hicks found Benton Allen that led to a Kaymon Davis touchdown. Hicks came back later in the quarter and found Cody Loebig for a big touchdown pass right before half. Frankston had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half – one coming from Ryan Harper that put the final nail in Huntington’s coffin.
Frankston is back on the road next week as they travel to Groveton.
Oakwood 55, Campbell 6
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers balled out in their first home game of the season – putting up 55 points in the first half and forcing refs to call it early.
Campbell’s massive size posed possible trouble for Oakwood, but the speed of the Panthers was the decisive factor between the two teams. Zack Nickerson had four touchdowns on the evening. DJ Thomas had one touchdown, Isaiah Jacobs scored two touchdowns and Micah Reed added one.
The defense was led by Trinidy Bynum who forced three turnovers. He also finished the game with 15 tackles and two sacks. Gavin Wilbanks placed 10 tackles on his state sheet. Oakwood’s defense gave up four total first downs in the 49-point win.
Oakwood is back on the road next week where they’ll visit Aquilla.
