Timpson 61, Frankston 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians understood the type of test they were in store for with their season opener. Timpson had went 14-1 last year and was a state semifinalist.
The Indians fell into an early 27-0 hole before Timpson widened the gap to 41-0 at halftime.
Frankston remains home next week as they host Winona where they favorited by three points.
Grapeland 50, Shelbyville 30
SHELBYVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies put up big number against Shelbyville Friday in their 50-30 win.
Riley Murchison scored three touchdowns, Cadarian Wiley scored four and Trey Gilmore added in a touchdown for himself. The Sandies travel to Elkhart next week against an Elks team who just upset Buffalo.
Grapeland is favorites by three in that game.
Cushing 44, Cayuga 28
CUSHING – The Cayuga Wildcats dropped their first game of the season against Cushing Friday, 44-28.
Jacorie Bradley threw a touchdown to Chase Hearrell. Hearell also had a touchdown run, as did Jadan Henry and Jakobe Brown.
The Wildcats host Corsicana Mildred next Friday.
