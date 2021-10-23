Elkhart 29, Trinity 28
TRINITY – A late fourth-quarter drive earned the Elkhart Elks their first district win of the season following their 29-28 victory against the Trinity Tigers.
The Elks had 1:41 to respond to Trinity’s scoring drive that gave them a 28-22 lead. The Elks compiled a drive that needed a special trick play on fourth-and-10 in order for them to secure a win.
Trinity’s safety took away both the running back and tight end, but Cale Starr was able to go through his progressions to find Jayden Chapman in the endzone for the 36-yard touchdown.
Elkhart left 20 seconds on the clock, which was not enough time for the Tigers to respond.
Taylor Stafford finished the game with two touchdowns, while Conner Walker added one rushing score. Trystn Tidrow, Kyle Hart and Richard Carillo all had interceptions for Elkhart – Carillo’s being the game-sealing pick for the Elks. Elkhart hosts Huntington next week for their district finale.
Centerville 67, Grapeland 8
GRAPELAND – The Centerville Tigers spoiled Grapeland’s homecoming Friday night, 67-8. Cadarian Wiley scored the lone touchdown for Grapeland as they suffered their largest defeat of the season to fall to 1-3 in district. Grapeland will travel to Leon for their district finale.
Coldspring 34, Westwood 13
COLDSPRING – The Westwood Panthers took their second consecutive district loss Friday night, 34-13, to the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans. The Panthers still own the final playoff spot in District 9-3A with Trinity’s loss to Elkhart. Palestine has a chance to wrap up their playoff seed with a win next week over the Trinity Tigers and a Huntington loss. Lamarion Goodwyn and Kylance Parish both scored touchdowns for the Panthers.
