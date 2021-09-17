Frankston 27, Queen City 26
QUEEN CITY – A final touchdown score in the last minutes of the fourth quarter earned the Frankston Indians a 27-26 win over Queen City Friday.
A Tyler Rogers touchdown with two minutes to go gave the Indians the final lead of the fourth quarters. Frankston held a 21-20 lead with five minutes to go in the game before a fumble set Queen City up on Frankston's 28.
A few plays later, a rushing touchdown temporarily gave them a 26-21 advantage before the Indians snatched it back. Frankston held a 21-6 lead at halftime thanks in large part to touchdowns from Kaymon Davis and Cael Bruno.
Bruno's first touchdown was set up by an Isaiah Allen interception. Bruno made a house call again in the second quarter from nine yards out for his second score of the game.
20 unansweed points from Queen City nearly cost Frankston the game before they compiled a down-to-the-wirre drive. Frankston opens district play next Friday, at home, against Big Sandy.
Centerville 26, Westwood 20
PALESTINE – The Westood Panthers dropped their third consecutive game to end their non-district stretch in an overtime contest, 26-20. Tremelle Rhodes and Kylance Parish both found the endzone for the Panthers.
A pair of field goals was good enough to send the game to OT before a rushing touchdown from Centerville closed it out.
The Panthers open district next Friday against the Elkhart Elks at Panther Stadium.
Wortham 48, Cayuga 20
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats finished their preseason portion of their schedule winless after falling to Wortham 48-20 Friday.
Quarterback Chase Hearell had a pair of touchdown passes to Colt Mullican and Shilo Peckham. Hearell expanded his stat line with a receiving touchdown from JaCorie Bradley.
Cayuga opens district play at home against Leon next Friday for homecoming.
Other Area Scores:
- Kirbyville 33, Grapeland 14
- Coolidge 67, Oakwood 44
