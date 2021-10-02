OAKWOOD -- The Oakwood Panthers (3-1) battled the Leverett’s Chapel Lions (1-1) in what proved to be a slugfest at OHS’ 2021 Homecoming game. While the Panther defense did their best to thwart LCH’s powerful senior, Michael Dennis, the speedster was still able to break tackles time and again for big gains and led the Lions to a 38-28 victory.
Oakwood’s offense had trouble finding their rhythm early in the game. Running back Zack Nickerson was trying to play through an ankle injury but was at less than full strength, and the Panther O struggled to adjust, battling fumbles and flags.
The Lions were able to put the first three touchdowns on the scoreboard with a 45-yard reception by De'Marion Brown, a 52-yard gallop by Dennis, and another Dennis run from 30 yards out. None of their PATs were successful, and they led 18-0 in the second quarter.
Oakwood finally found their footing late in the second quarter. Bennett Reed rushed for a first down, then Ryder Perry connected with Chris Lloyd on a 26-yard pass play to put the Panthers on the board.
Oakwood defenders, led by Trinidy Bynum and Nickerson, then stopped the Lions inside their own 20-yard-line, with less than a minute left in the half. It was long enough. Ryder connected with Ja'Lee Mathis for another OHS touchdown, and Eduardo Ramirez booted the 2-point PAT. The Panthers went to the locker room down by only four, 18-14.
In the third quarter, on 4th-and-14, Dennis broke through for his third TD run. The Lions' PAT kick was good.
Oakwood fumbled away their next drive in their own end of the field and Leverett's Chapel capitalized with a quick score by Brown from the 1-yard-line.
The teams traded turnovers before Dennis picked up his fourth TD to put LC up 38-14 late in third. It would prove to be the Lions' final score.
The Panthers, however, were not finished. They had to work hard for their next score, with two apparent touchdowns negated by penalties before Perry finally connected with Mathis in the endzone, flag-free, as the third quarter ended.
At that point it was crucial that the Panthers stop the Lions quickly. On 4th-and-12, Gavin Wilbanks put a huge solo stop on Dennis, and the Panther O was back on the field. Mathis streaked in from the 30, and Ramirez added two, and Oakwood had cut the deficit to ten points, with 6 minutes and change left on the clock.
Rattled, the Lions had several bad snaps and the ball went back to Oakwood on downs, in Lion territory. OHS went to the air, with Mathis connecting with Isaiah Jacobs for a first down. On third down, Jacobs reached the end zone -- but that run was negated by a penalty. The Panthers were not able to get in, and would not get another opportunity as LC controlled the ball for the final minutes for the 38-28 win.
In an amendment to the Panther’s posted schedule, Oakwood will host Heritage Christian next Friday . Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m.
Crockett 41, Elkhart 30
ELKHART -- The Elkhart Elks dropped their second consecutive district game Friday, 41-30, against the Crockett Bulldogs. Jaden Chapman scored twice for the Elks, while Cale Starr and Conner Walker both scored touchdowns for Elkhart.
The Elks travel to Diboll next week where they're 31-point underdogs.
Alto 49, Grapeland 14
GRAPELAND -- The Grapeland Sandies dropped their district opener 49-14 to the Alto Yelloyjackets. Lakerian Smith and Cadarian Wiley both scored touchdowns for the Sandies in the loss.
Grapeland travels to Groveton next Friday where they are 17-point favorites.
