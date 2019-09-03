Palestine v. Malakoff
PALESTINE – The Lady Cats and Malakoff Lady Tigers meet for the second time this year. Palestine dismissed Malakoff in three sets in their first bout. Malakoff has strung together a 12-5 record since their meet up at the Palestine Volleyball tournament and are coming off a back-to-back wins over Carlisle and Oakwood. Tonight will also be elementary night at Palestine High School.
Junior varsity to begin at 4:30 p.m., with varsity to follow.
Elkhart at Canton
CANTON – The Elkhart Lady Elks battle the Canton Lady Eagles tonight on Canton's home floor. Junior varsity is set to begin at 4:30 p.m., with varsity to follow.
Additional area games:
Grapeland v. San Augustine. JV: 4:30 p.m., Varsity to follow
Frankston at Cayuga, JV: 5 p.m., Varsity to follow
Oakwood v. Buffalo, JV: 5 p.m., Varsity to follow
Neches at Centerville, JV: 4:30 p.m., Varsity to follow
