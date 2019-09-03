PHS Volleyball

Palestine v. Malakoff

PALESTINE – The Lady Cats and Malakoff Lady Tigers meet for the second time this year. Palestine dismissed Malakoff in three sets in their first bout. Malakoff has strung together a 12-5 record since their meet up at the Palestine Volleyball tournament and are coming off a back-to-back wins over Carlisle and Oakwood. Tonight will also be elementary night at Palestine High School. 

Junior varsity to begin at 4:30 p.m., with varsity to follow.

Elkhart at Canton

CANTON – The Elkhart Lady Elks battle the Canton Lady Eagles tonight on Canton's home floor. Junior varsity is set to begin at 4:30 p.m., with varsity to follow.

Additional area games:

Grapeland v. San Augustine. JV: 4:30 p.m., Varsity to follow

Frankston at Cayuga, JV: 5 p.m., Varsity to follow

Oakwood v. Buffalo, JV: 5 p.m., Varsity to follow

Neches at Centerville, JV: 4:30 p.m., Varsity to follow

