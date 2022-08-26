Elkhart 42, Huntington 20
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks came away with a huge 42-20 win over the Huntington Red Devils Friday night behind the arm and legs of Trystyn Tidrow.
Tidrow connected with Jaden Chapman on a 35-yard touchdown pass for their first score of the night. The following two-point attempt was successful and gave them an 8-7 advantage. With a minute to go in the first quarter, Huntington regained the lead, 14-8.
From there, 28 unanswered points from the Elks, which was highlighted by four rushing touchdowns Tidrow. Aaron Diaz also had a rushing score in the Elks six-touchdown game.
Elkhart (1-0) travels to play Corrigan-Camden in week two.
Cayuga 32, Cushing 7
CAYUGA – Cayuga Wildcat Head Coach Jacob Magee was keen on not waiting until the game before district to address any problems his team may have.
That was on display Friday as they dominated Cushing, 32-7, at home. Bo Barrett had two touchdown runs. Steven Wingfield scored a receiving touchdown from 30 yards out – outracing the defense to the endzone. Freshman quarterback Gunner Douglass also had a 15-yard touchdown run during the game.
It was all highlighted by a “physical” game from the offensive line, according to Magee. Cayuga (1-0) travels to Mildred in week two.
Oakwood 47, Fruitvale 0
FRUITVALE – Oakwood Head Coach J.J. Johnson got his first win as the leader of the Oakwood program Friday night in a 47-0 rout of Fruitvale.
Ryder Perry and Isaiah Jacobs each had two rushing touchdowns. Jacobs also passed for two touchdowns in the win. Zack Nickerson added another two rushing scores, while Micah Reed had a receiving touchdown.
The Oakwood defense only allowed two first downs all game. They were led by Trinity Bynum who had eight tackles and Gavin Wilbanks who made six tackles. Eddie Ramriez also had an interception in the contest.
Oakwood (1-0) hosts Campbell in week two.
