CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats improved to 6-1 on the year and 3-0 in district following their 49-7 win over the Kerens Bobcats Friday.
Cayuga’s defense is out to prove they’re one of the fiercest units in the class as they tallied their fifth game holding their opponents below 10 points. It’s something they’ve taken pride in all season and it continues to pay off for them as they’re on pace to allow the fewest points in program history. Landan Henry had a pick-six that highlighted their elite defensive night.
Offensively, they’ve been just as electrifying. Chase Hearrell continues to stack together big performances as he accounted for three of their touchdowns. Whit Jenkins added another two scores and Gunner Douglass scored a touchdown as well.
Cayuga travels to Itasca next week where they currently sit as 22-point favorites.
Other Area Scores (stats pending):
- Buffalo 27, Elkhart 8
- Joaquin 48, Grapeland 8
By JUWAN LEE
