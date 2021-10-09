Diboll 50, Elkhart 15
DIBOLL – The Elkhart Elks (3-4, 0-3) dropped their third straight district game as they fell 50-15 to the Diboll Lumberjacks Friday night. Jaden Chapman and Cale Starr each had a touchdown for the Elks. Richard Carrillo had a two-point conversion on the night as well. The Elks will attempt to get their first district win of the season next Friday against Coldsprings-Oakhurst where they are 23-point underdogs.
Grapeland 56, Groveton 7
GROVETON – The Grapeland Sandies crossed the 50-point marker for the third time this season in their 56-7 win over Groveton Friday. It was their second-highest scoring total of the season as well. Stats will be updated once sent in. The Grapeland Sandies try for their second district win of the season next week against Normangee.
Cayuga 39, Axtell 28
AXTELL – The Cayuga Wildcats grabbed their first win of the season Friday in a 39-28 win over Axtell. It was also Cayuga’s first district win since 2019. They currently sit in a three-way tie with Dawson and Italy for sole possession of first place. Cayuga travels to Marlin next Friday where they are 32-point underdogs.
Carlisle 32, Frankston 23
PRICE – The Frankston Indians took their first loss of district Friday against the Price Carlisle Indians, 32-22. Carlisle led 10-7 after the first quarter after Tyler Rogers returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Frankston’s first points. Carlisle got out ahead of Frankston 24-7 before a Cael Bruno touchdown and two-point conversion reduced it to nine. A final touchdown from Bruno capped off the night as they fell by 10. Frankston hosts Hawkins next week where they are 10-point underdogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.