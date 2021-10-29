Huntington 20, Elkhart 14
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks dropped their final game of the season to the Huntington Red Devils, 20-14, Friday night. Conner Walker scored both touchdowns for the Elks, while Cale Starr was able to successfully convert a 2-point try. The Elks wrapped up their season 1-5 in district and 4-6 overall.
Italy 56, Cayuga 0
ITALY – The Cayuga Wildcats took a hard road loss to the Italy Gladiators Friday, 56-0. Cayuga could have been still in contention for district runner up with the win but now they will travel to Kerens next Friday looking to lock up the third seed. Marlin currently owns the tiebreak against Cayuga so the Wildcats will need a win plus a loss from Marlin to win the third seed.
Leon 28, Grapeland 14
LEON – The Grapeland Sandies missed their opportunity to outright win the final playoff spot in District 11-2A. With their 28-14 loss against Leon, Grapeland is now in a three-way tie with Leon and Groveton – who they beat earlier this year. Updates will be forthcoming surrounding Grapeland’s playoff fate.
