HAWKINS – The Frankston Indians continue their winning ways as they improved to 7-1 on the year and 4-0 in district following their 22-16 win over the Hawkins Hawks Friday.
A 15-point third-quarter was the catalyst behind Frankston’s fourth consecutive win and their first 7-1 start since 2007.
A Reese Hicks touchdown was the first score of the game for either side and the only score of the half for Frankston. Hawkins was able to take an 8-7 lead into the half from a rushing touchdown with five minutes left in the second.
Touchdowns from Tyler Rogers and Kayman Davis in the third quarter allowed the Indians to regain the lead for good as they sat in front 22-8. Hawkins scored their second rushing touchdown of the game with 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter and was shutout from that point.
Frankston host the Beckville Bearcats next week who are a perfect 3-0 in district and a projected 44-point favorite.
Cayuga 13, Itasca 6
ITASCA – The Cayuga Wildcats kept their unblemished district record alive as they moved to 4-0 in district for the first time since 2009 following their 13-6 win over Itasca Friday.
Cayuga’s defense continues to cause havoc for opposing offenses as they’ve now held five of their past six opponents to under double digits. Whit Jenkins scored their lone touchdown of the game on a reception.
Kicker Javier Rodriguez had two field goals from 33 and 27 yards to get the Wildcats to 13 points.
Other Area Scores:
- Oakwood 105, Temple-Centex 58
- Lexington 36, Elkhart 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.