WINONA – A 15-year historical marker escaped the Frankston Indians Friday night as they fell 23-18 to the Winona Wildcats.
After falling behind 16-0 through the first three quarters, the Indians nearly rallied back for their first 4-0 start since 2007. Frankston’s first score of the night came early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown connection from Reese Hicks to Benton Allen.
Frankton’s comeback bid continued later in the quarter on a rushing score from Tyler Rogers. Winona responded with a touchdown of their own before Frankston once again found the endzone thanks to Davis Holliday recovering a fumble from Hicks in the endzone.
Frankston’s defense made a final stand – giving Frankston the ball with less than a minute to produce a last-ditch effort. Unfortunately, the Indians’ comeback attempt would fall short as they suffered their first loss of the season.
Frankston closes pre-district 3-1 and return home for the first time in three weeks for their district opener against the Harleton Wildcats next week. Frankston is currently eight-point underdogs to Harleton who is coming off a 41-13 win over Maud.
New Waverly 36, Westwood 28
NEW WAVERLY – The Westwood Panther suffered their third consecutive loss Friday, 36-28, at the hands of the New Waverly Bulldogs.
The Panthers couldn’t find a way to overtake the Bulldogs as they only trailed by a possession at the closing of each quarter.
Kaysn Dial, Lamarion Goodwyn and Jordan Williams all had rushing scores for Westwood. Goodwyn also connected with Shannon Jackson through the air for a touchdown. New Waverly put up 370 yards of total offense, while Westwood totaled 333 yards – unofficially.,
The Panthers will enjoy a bye next week before their district home opener against the Diboll Lumberjacks Sept. 30 where they are currently 34-point underdogs.
