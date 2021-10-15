Diboll 35, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers were shutout for the first time this season against the Diboll Lumberjacks Friday night. The Panthers entered their third district match after getting off to their first 2-0 district start since 2008. The Panthers currently sit third overall as they own the tiebreaker with the Crockett Bulldogs. The Panthers have Coldspring, Huntington and Trinity remaining on their schedule. They’ll begin their final three-game stretch at Coldspring-Oakhurst next week.
Coldspring 53, Elkhart 14
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks dropped their fourth consecutive district game in a 53-14 loss against Coldspring-Oakhurst. The Elks travel to Trinity next week where they currently sit as eight-point favorites. Elkhart’s playoff aspirations are fare from over as they sixth in the district behind Westwood and Huntington. Elkhart could win out, but would need Westwood or Crockett to lose out as they both own the tie breaker over the Elks.
Marlin 40, Cayuga 7
MARLINS – The Cayuga Wildcats took their first district loss of the season against the Marlin Bulldogs Friday, 40-7. Cayuga found themselves down early and could never establish much offensive rhythm to get back in the game. Cayuga hosts Dawson next week where they are four-point underdogs.
Hawkins 36, Frankston 14
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians were outscored 22-8 in the second half as they fell 36-14 to Hawkins Friday night. Cael Bruno had a 70-yard touchdown run in the first half and also a rushing touchdown out of halftime that moved them within two before Hawkins rattled off 22 unanswered points. Frankston travels to Gladewater next week where they are listed as 14-point favorites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.