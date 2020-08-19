We're a little over a week away from the official kickoff of the high school football season. Anderson County teams will see their first action against an opposing squad this year in their Thursday scrimmages.
What's different about this year is this will be the first and only “dress rehearsal” game before they kick off the season due to UIL ruling.
The Palestine Wildcats travel to Wills Point thursday for a 6:30 p.m. scrimmage. Aug. 28, Palestine opens their season against former district opponent Van Vandals.
The Westwood Panthers entering their third-year under head coach Richard Bishop. They'll travel to garrison Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. scrimmage with junior varsity hitting the field first. The Panthers open their season Aug. 28 against Carlisle.
Elkhart head coach Luke Goode will get his first glance at his new Elk team against Arp in their Thursday scrimmage. Action will get under way at 6:30 p.m. at Arp High School.
Aug. 28, Elkhart opens their season at home against the Buffalo Bison. Buffalo finished 8-2 last season before falling in the area round to Rogers 36-33.
The Frankston Indians and Grapeland Sandies will have a three-way scrimmage with Cushing Thursday at Cushing High School. The scrimmages is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Frankston opens their season on the road against Timpson Aug. 28. Grapeland begins their 2020 campaign at Shelbyville on Aug. 28 as well.
Cayuga will be the lone Anderson County team to host their own scrimmage Thursday. They'll matchup against Rice at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats start their season at home against Mt. Enterprise Aug. 28.
