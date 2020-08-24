High school football opens Thursday for the majority of teams around Texas that are classified 4A and under. Six of Anderson County's seven football teams begin their 2020 football campaign Friday.
The Palestine Wildcats travel to play the Van Vandals Friday at 7:30 p.m. Van was a former district opponent of the Wildcats last year. Van edged Palestine 21-14 after jumping out to a multi-score lead in the first half.
The Wildcats finished the season 7-6 last year after making their deepest playoff push since 2004.
The Westwood Panthers host the Carlisle Indians Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers lost their season opener to the Alto Yellowjackets last year, 28-20. With a reformed coaching staff, head coach Richard Bishop said is excited about what this season holds for his Panther squad.
The Elkhart Elks host the Buffalo Bison Friday at 7:30 p.m. First-year Elk head coach Luke Goode makes his Elkhart debut. Elkhart got out to their first 3-0 start in 15 years last season and won four of their five games.
The Frankston Indians travel to Timpson to take on the Bears. The Indians dropped their 2019 opener to Elkhart before rattling off two straight wins entering district. Frankston had one of their non-district games canceled last season, so look for them to make the best of their game opportunities this season.
The Grapeland Sandies travel to Shelbyville Friday to begin another season at trying to build a championship year. The Sandies completely dominated both sides of the ball to kick off last season in a 44-9 victory over Milano.
Their offensive explosion was on display in their three-team scrimmage against Frankston and Cushing Thursday, so they look to carry that momentum over into the opening night.
The Cayuga Wildcats are looking for their third straight playoff appearance under head coach Cody Mohan. Though Friday night's home game against Mt. Enterprise doesn't build their case, it will help them establish some momentum in their run game heading into district.
The Oakwood Panthers does not begin their football season until the following Friday against Fruitvale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.