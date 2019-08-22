Edgewood Tournament
EDGEWOOD – Palestine High School and Neches High School will be participants in the 2019 Edgewood Varsity Tournament this weekend.
Palestine is placed in pool A with Brook Hill, Conference 3A Grand Saline and Conference 4A Farmersville. The Lady Wildcats will get their start against Grand Saline at 9 a.m. inside the middle school gym. Palestine lost in two sets to Grand Saline in the 2018 Edgewood tournament. However, that Grand Saline sat at 10-6 during that time. Now, they come into this tournament with a 7-8 record.
At 10 a.m. the Lady Cats move on to face Brook Hill. They will finish their morning schedule off with Farmersville at noon. Farmersville comes in as TGCA's number three ranked 4A volleyball team. The Lady Farmers currently sit at 15-1 on the season.
Neches is placed in pool C and will play out their games at Edgewood's high school gym. Tournament host Edgewood, Life Waxahachie and Boles round out the rest of the pool. Neches will get its first match in at 3 p.m. against Life Waxahachie. Neches will round out their afternoon schedule with Edgewood at 4 p.m. and Boles at 6 p.m.
All matches are best two out of three games to 25. Ties will be broken by, in order, head to head, fewest points allowed or total points scored.
The championship bracket will feature the top two teams from each pool. Consolation bracket will be the bottom two teams.
Athens Tournament
ATHENS – Westwood, Elkhart, Grapeland and Frankston High School volleyball teams will compete in the Athens Varsity Tournament this weekend.
Pool 1 – Athens, Nacogdoches, Terrell, Center
Pool 2 – Elkhart, Grapeland, Ferris, Wills Point
Pool 3 – Canton, Gatesville, Rusk, Cross Roads
Pool 4 – Eustace, Liberty-Eylau, Groesbeck, Mesquite High
Pool 5 – Frankston, Madisonville, Marshall, Corrigan-Camden
Pool 6 – Georgetown East View, Buffalo, ETCA, Westwood
Elkhart and Grapeland will play out their games in the subvarsity gym Thursday morning. Their first tournament action will occur against each other for an 8 a.m. duel. Elkhart will conclude their morning schedule against Wills Point before their final game against Ferris. Grapeland will battle Ferris next and finish their day off against Wills Point.
Frankston begins their tournament play against Madisonville at 8 a.m. Friday. Afterwards, they will prepare for Madisonville before finishing off against Marshall. Frankston matches will occur in the competition gymnasium.
Westwood gets started with a morning bout against ETCA. Their next match will pit them against Georgetown East view. Finally, they will end the day off against Buffalo.
Oakwood will compete in the Kerens Varsity Tournament this weekend. Bracket was not available at the time written.
