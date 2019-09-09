From Staff Reports
Palestine d. Buffalo
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (10-12) won their home non-district matchup against the Buffalo Lady Bison in four sets Friday – 25-19, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21. Shayla Arthur led her team in kills with 12. Ke'Ondra White and Ay'Lasia Fantroy both had five kills a piece. Katie Litynesky recorded six aces and nine assists, while Raina Hanzik followed in behind her with four. Hanzik was all over the court as she also knotted 18 digs. White tallied 16 and Ka'zem Wood posted 13 with eight assists. The Ladycats will be back at home today against Teague looking to secure their third straight victory. Junior varsity will begin at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Scurry-Rosser d. Westwood
SCURRY-ROSSER – The Westwood Lady Panthers (12-10) had their two-game winning streak snapped in a road loss against Scurry-Rosser Friday. The Lady Panthers were swept in three sets. Westwood will attempt to get back on track when they visit the Boles Lady Hornets this evening. Boles will be eagered to avenge their 0-2 loss against Westwood earlier this season at the Brownsboro tournament. Junior varsity is scheduled for 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Elkhart d. Latexo
LATEXO – The Elkhart Lady Elks (13-12) secured a sweep over the Latexo Lady Tigers Friday in non-district play – 25-11. 25-10, 25-19. The win ended a two-game slide for the Lady Elks and netted their 13th victory of the season. Elkhart will host visiting Malakoff tonight. Junior varsity is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Cayuga d. Rice
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Lady Cats extended their winning streak to six when they took down Rice in four sets. Friday. The Ladycats will travel to Cantonfor their final non-district game of 2019. Varsity is set to hit the floor at 7 p.m.
Leon d. Neches
LEON – The Neches Lady Tigers lost in four sets, 3-1, to the Leon Lady Cougars in Friday action. Neches will continue their road trip at Edgewood today. Neches is scheduled to hit the court at 5:30 p.m.
Additional Tuesday night games:
Grapeland at Wills Point, Junior varsity 5 p.m., varsity 6:30 p.m.
Frankston at Brownsboro , Junior varsity 5 p.m., varsity to follow
