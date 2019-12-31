LONGVIEW - The Texas Sports Writers Association released All-State Volleyball Teams for the 2019 season. Teams were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Palestine senior Shayla Arthur was selected Class 4A third-team All-State middle blocker. Arthur compiled a career-high 352 kills and tallied her highest kill percentage at 34 percent. She also finished with 21 aces, 81 solo blocks, 233 digs and eight assists in 113 sets played.
Arthur exited her Ladycat career with 811 total kills, 180 solo blocks and 78 aces.
The Neches Lady Tigers, coming off back-to-back state titles, were represented on every level of the TWSA selections. Coach Morgan Roberson was selected as 1A Coach of the Year after leading her team to a 40-win season.
Neches’ Kacie Kimbrough was selected as the 1A Player of the Year after receiving her second consecutive state tournament MVP nod. Kimbrough also was selected first-team All-State as a middle blocker.
Emily Hiller, setter, and Hayeli Quistian, libero, also received first-team All-State nods.
Raegan Hill made second-team all-state as the team's outside hitter.
Lexi Rogers, middle hitter, and Kourtney Mannix, outside hitter, were both named third-team All-State selections.
The Lady Tigers six All-State selections were the most of any 1A school this year.
Class 6A Coach of the Year was given to Brianne Groth who led her team to a 50-2 season and a state title win over Plano West. 6A Player of the Year was given to Paige Flickinger of Byron Nelosn.
Class 5A Coach of the Year was awarded to Ryan Mitchell who went 48-5 and clinched the state championship over Canyon Randall. 5A Player of the Year was Cecily Branschreiber of Lucas Lovejoy.
Lamar Flushear coach Sydney Gotcher received her nod for coach of the year after posting a 45-4 record and sweeping Hereford in the state title game. 4A Player of the Year was Ellie Echter of Lamar Fulshear.
Kelsey Vasquez from Vanderbilt Industrial was voted Class 3A coach of the year. Her squad defeated a 46-win Bushland steam in the semifinals before dismissing Van Alstyne in the championship game. 3A player of the year was awarded to Vanderbilt Industrial's Kylann Griffith.
Crawford coach Jeff Coker was named Class 2A coach of the year after taking down Jewett Leon in the state title game. 2A Player of the Year was awarded to Anne Williams of Crawford.
