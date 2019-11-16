PALESTINE – The Ladycats finished the 2019 season with a 13-25 record, and the veteran squad will lose a good chunk of its core to graduation. Katie Litynesky, Ke'Ondra White, Raina Hanzik, Ka'zem Wood, Chynna Logan, and Shayla Arthur are all set for graduation in 2020.
“I thank them because they played a big role in turning this program around,” Evans said. “They're the foundation of what can be a great foundation at Palestine. They're passionate. It was sad, but they all have bright futures.”
Both Arthur and Wood were named to the Class 4A-19 first-team all-district squad. Arthur improved in nearly every statistical category in her final year as a Ladycat volleyball player.
The middle hitter finished with 352 kills, 21 aces, 88 blocks, 233 digs, and eight assists. She finishes her career with 811 kills, 211 total blocks and 78 aces as a member of the Ladycats squad.
Wood, Palestine's outside hitter, also saw improvements across the board in her statistics. She finished the year with 134 kills, 19 aces, 21 blocks, and 273 digs. Wood inked her letter-of-intent to play softball at Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado Tuesday.
Palestine had a pair of senior captains in Hanzik and White who were selected to second-team all-district, along with freshman Jan'aa Johnson. Hanzik finished the season with 386 digs and 25 aces, while White recorded 174 kills, 17 aces, 18 blocks, and 323 digs.
Johnson recorded 45 kills, 11 blocks and 28 digs in her inaugural year with the Ladycats.
Litynesky and sophomore Monique Thompson received honorable mentions.
The Ladycats had a host of athletes reach academic all-district in Shayla Arthur, freshman Kacie Danchak, freshman Aleeya Grayson, Raina Hanzik, Katherine Litynesky, Monique Thompson, Ke' Ondra White and Ka'Zem Wood.
