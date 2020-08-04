For the first time in what seemed like ages, high school sports appeared normal. I visited Palestine, Westwood, and Elkhart schools Monday to take a peek at how a few of the Anderson County schools were adjusting to this COVID-19 plagued season.
Texas high school football practice started for many smaller schools throughout the state Monday morning, despite coronavirus cases still running rampant.
The University Interscholastic League pushed back the start of high school athletics for Class 5A and 6A schools – the largest classifications in the state – but most of the rest of the state is continuing as scheduled.
Palestine High School, which competes in Class 4A, had its players go through conditioning drills Monday evening.
Westwood, Elkhart, and Frankston High Schools, both Class 3A rivals, had an early morning start Monday.
“I feel that burn and it's amazing,” Frankston senior athlete Tyler Fridinger said after his Thursday practice. “I missed this energy. I'm taking it all in because we don't know when it can be taken away again.”
“We're finally here,” Frankston senior Brink Bizzell said. “This has made me work harder. I missed my guys.”
Coaches were wearing masks, while some players also elected to uses masks underneath their helmets. Westwood even supplied their coaches and players with customized Panther masks to add a little style to this new normal of football.
It has not been the ideal preseason for any high school football coach. There have been even more hoops to jump through for first-year Elkhart coach Luke Goode.
The challenge this summer has been getting the Elks up to speed on his new system while also keeping his student-athletes socially distanced.
“For us starting a new program our biggest thing was just to see the kids,” Goode said. We've had to teach them how to do it the COVID way. But we're still able to get better. We're pumped.”
Along with football, the first day of volleyball practices began for conferences 1A-4A Monday. The first day of games for volleyball will start Aug. 10 with the district certification deadline coming Oct. 27.
Team Tennis and Cross Country's first games can begin Aug. 17. District certification for Tennis will be Oct. 24, while the cross country will come Nov. 14.
Football games will kick off Aug. 27-29, playoffs begin Nov. 12 and the state championships remain scheduled for mid-late December.
Tuesday, I will have a chance to continue down the Anderson County trail with stops at Cayuga and Frankston.
