For the first time since 2001, the Frankston Indians baseball team is preparing for a regional quarterfinals playoff game.
It had been 22 years since the Indians last celebrated an area championship when they swept the series against the Maud Cardinals Friday. They had beaten them by a combined score of 17-5 in two games while outhitting them 17 to 9.
“We can’t wait to get this series started,” head coach Wes King said. “The best teams in the state are left and that’s where we wanted to be. We’re all coming together and we’re starting to click. The young men are starting to realize this is the real fun time of the season.”
Frankston swept Overton in the Bi-District championship before sweeping Maud. In 2001, wins over Como-Pickton and Hughes Springs earned them a spot in the regional quarterfinals. The year prior Frankston had earned a bye after clinching the District 19-2A championship before they defeated Beckville in the area championship.
Both teams were coached by Tom Spears who is now the boy’s athletic coordinator at Elkhart Elementary.
“As my old baseball coach Sonny Perry said, ‘I was just the bust driver,’” Spears said. “Those guys were all bulldogs and knew how to battle and win. Coach Mark Arnold and I were honored to coach those guys. I loved each one of them.”
One of the former players who have ties to Frankston’s past and present teams is Ryan McCoy. McCoy was part of their 2001 regional quarterfinalist team and now has the opportunity to watch his son, Tristan McCoy, Thursday against Harleton.
“It’s a proud moment to watch Tristan contribute to helping this team,” McCoy said. “Coach Spears and Coach King [are similar in their] passion about the sport and in their support of these kids. It’s hard to find coaches who care about the kids as much as they care about winning. Since King showed up to Frankston it’s been a winning atmosphere. Kids buy into good coaching and it has paid off.”
King has guided Frankston to the playoffs in each of the three seasons following the COVID-19 pandemic year – twice entering as the first seed.
“It means a lot to me, but it really has nothing to do with me,” King said. “This is about those kids and how much work they put in. They spend their summer hours getting better. I just get to put it together and every now and then wave a kid around third base.”
Since King’s arrival, the impact Coach Spears made on McCoy is the same influence he has seen Coach King have on this program. The dedication to winning, the togetherness and the investment in the community are the same traits King has shown that contributed to Frankston’s success in the early 2000s.
“It’s a humbling experience to still have the respect of those former players,” Spears said. “Frankston had a lot of tradition in the ’80s and 90’s. We wanted to get the program back to those days. Good luck to the Indians of 2023 and congratulations on their success.”
The Indians are now on the doorstep of advancing past the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 1986. Keith Ellis, Rodney Hatton and Brent Welch headlined the list of All-Tournament team players that year for Frankston.
Frankston looks to mirror that success at 6 p.m. Thursday at Winnsboro High School in a best-of-three series against Harleton. Game two will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday back at Winnsboro with game three to follow if needed.
“When I got here four years ago, our expectation was state championship,” King said. “We started building with that group four years ago and now they’re seniors. So they’ve had expectations of going further every year. It’s going to be a great series, extremely competitive and fun to watch these kids play.”
