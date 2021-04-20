Elkhart 8, Westwood 2
ELKHART — The Elkhart Elks claimed the season series against the Westwood Panthers Monday in a 8-2 victory.
The Elks fired up the offense in the first inning. Elkhart scored one run on a stolen base.
Elkhart notched three runs in the fourth inning. Corban Whitfield doubled on a fly ball to left field. Zerick Warren singled on a hard ground ball to center field for their fifth run of the game.
Jhonathon Meyer toed the rubber for the Elks. The ace went five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out ten.
Noel Cheatham = started the game for Westwood. The bulldog lasted three innings, allowing two hits and four runs while striking out two. #11 threw three innings in relief.
Elkhart tallied eight hits on the day. Warren, Whitfield, and Luke Johnson each managed multiple hits. Johnson, Whitfield, and Warren each managed two hits to lead. Steve Gonzalez stole five bases during the contest.
Cayuga 4, Frankston 3
FRANKSTON — The Cayuga Wildcats stole the lead late in the game in a 4-3 victory over Frankston on Monday. The game was tied at three with Wildcats batting in the bottom of the fifth when Nic Woolverton's sac fly scored one run for Wildcats.
In the second inning, Wildcats got their offense started when Haden McBroom singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
Jadan Henry led things off on the pitcher's mound for Wildcats. The hurler went three and a third innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out four.
Jace Benson was on the hill for Frankston. Benson surrendered four runs on five hits over four and a third innings, striking out six. #8 threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Braxton Killion , Owen Cretsinger, Ayden Stovall, Caden Mullican, McBroom, and Woolverton each collected one hit to lead Wildcats. Wildcats was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Woolverton made the most plays with ten.
Brink Bizzell led Frankston with two hits in three at bats.
Grapeland 16, Latexo 2
GRAPELAND — The Grapeland Sandies had everything working on Saturday, winning big over Latexo 16-2.
Grapeland got things started in the first inning when Jayce Elliott singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Cameron Navarrette led things off on the pitcher's mound for the Sandies. Navarrette allowed three hits and two runs over four innings, striking out five and walking one.
Grapeland had ten hits in the game. Cole Goolsby, Jax Vickers, and Cooper Sheridan all managed multiple hits for Grapeland Sandies Varsity. Sheridan, Vickers, and Goolsby each collected two hits to lead Grapeland Sandies Varsity.
Neches 17, Trinidad 0
NECHES — Collin Morgan was brilliant on the mound on Friday, as Morgan threw a no-hitter to lead the Neches Tigers past Trinidad 17-0.
Morgan got the win for the Tigers. Morgan lasted three innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out eight.
Neches tallied ten hits in the game. Sergio Servin, Carson Sphalinger, and Zane Munsinger each managed multiple hits for Neches Tigers Varsity. Servin went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Neches Tigers Varsity in hits. John Snider led with four stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 20 stolen bases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.