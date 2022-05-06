Several Anderson County schools begin their playoff journeys Friday as the beginning of the UIL playoffs commences.
The Elkhart Elks open their playoff run with a best of three series 2021 rematch against Cameron Yoe. The Elks clinched a third-place spot in District 20-3A, which paired them against District 19-3A Cameron Yoe.
The two sides met in the bi-district round of last year’s playoffs where the Elks were taken down 9-0 and 10-1 in the first two games.
The Elks ended their district run with a 7-6 win over the Buffalo Bison after dropping back-to-back games against Franklin and Fairfield. However, before then, the Elks had compiled a five-game win streak that lasted from April 5 to April 19.
The Elks also won their playoff warm-up game against the Grapeland Sandies Monday, 16-2, where Luke Johnson led them with four hits and three RBI. Cameron Yoe finished 9-2 in district and are looking to replicate their 2021 postseason run that had them one round away from a state tournament appearance.
They were bested in two games against eventual state champion Malakoff in the Regional finals. Game one begins at 7 p.m. at Cameron High School Friday.
The Frankston Indians are matched against Big Sandy after besting Cayuga in a district tiebreak for the first seed in District 20-2A. Big Sandy has won three of their previous four games heading into the playoffs after suffering from a three-game skid.
Neither team went further than the Bi-District round in 2021 as Big Sandy was swept by Cayuga and Frankston was bested by Beckville. Their game is set to begin 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline High School.
The Grapeland Sandies are back in the playoffs after being absent in 2021. First-year Grapeland coach Brock Lemire has earned the Sandies a second-place seed in District 19-2A and a first-round matchup against Douglass who suffered defeat in the bi-district round of last year’s playoffs.
The Sandies were on a three-game win streak before dropping their district finale against Axtell, 8-7. However, that was just one of three district losses in the month of April as they closed district winning seven of their final 10 games.
Grapeland travels to Douglass Friday for a 7 p.m. start time to their best of three series.
The Cayuga Wildcats are set for a best of three series against 2021 Regional Quarterfinalists Hawkins. It’s the first time in three years Cayuga will represent District 20-2A as the second seed. Despite losing the seeding game to the Indians Monday, the Wildcats ended their district schedule on a four-game win streak.
Douglass took a step back this year after finishing second in district last year. They were defeated in the bi-district round of the playoffs in 2021.
Cayuga gets game one of the series started 5 p.m. Friday at Rusk High School.
The Oakwood Panthers will play Kennard at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Grapeland, while Neches suits up against Union Hill at 4 p.m. Friday at Cumberland High School in Tyler.
