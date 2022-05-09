Cameron Yoe 10, Elkhart 5
ELKHART – Saturday's game against Cameron Yoe was a heartbreaker for the Elkhart Elks, as they lost the lead late in a 10-5 defeat. The game was tied at four with Cameron Yoe batting in the top of the seventh when Reyes's sac fly scored one run.
Elkhart Elks lost despite outhitting their opponent 10 to six.
Cameron Yoe got on the board in the first inning when Greene grounded out, scoring one run.
After C.H. Yoe scored two runs in the top of the sixth, Elkhart Elks answered with two of their own. C.H. Yoe scored when Cardona's sac fly scored one run for C.H. Yoe. Elkhart then answered when Park Warren doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run and Corban Whitfield singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Whitfield was on the pitcher's mound for the Elks. The righty surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out five. Brayden Chambless threw two innings in relief.
Elkhart tallied ten hits on the day. Warren led the Elks with three hits in three at bats.
Saturday’s game ended the series, 2-0, for the Elks as they fell 12-2 Friday.
Elkhart fell behind early and couldn't come back in the loss.
C.H. Yoe got things moving in the first inning.
Luke Johnson led things off on the pitcher's mound for Elkhart. Johnson surrendered six runs on five hits over one and one-third innings, striking out one. Hunter Evans threw three and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.
Gavin Shirey went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Elkhart in hits.
Douglass 7, Grapeland 3
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 7-3 loss to Douglass on Saturday. Douglass scored on an error and a single by Robinson in the first inning.
Douglass got things started in the first inning. An error scored two runs for Douglass.
Cole Goolsby took the loss for Grapeland. Goolsby went two innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one.
Peyton Prater, Kacin Salmon, and Slade Harris each managed one hit to lead Grapeland.
Union Hill 13, Neches 11
TYLER – Despite a seven-run deficit in the sixth inning, the Neches Tigers almost came all the way back, eventually falling 13-11 to Union Hill on Friday. Neches scored five runs in the failed comeback on a double by Brody Selman, a walk by Carson Sphalinger, a walk by Collin Morgan, a walk by David Dixon, and a walk by Zane Munsinger.
Neches couldn't keep up with Union Hill early in the game. Union Hill scored on a walk by Saige Hendrix and a walk by Daniel Dunn in the first inning.
In the first inning, Union Hill got their offense started when Hendrix drew a walk, scoring one run.
Neches tallied five runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught by Neches Tigers was led by Selman, Sphalinger, Morgan, Dixon, and Munsinger, all driving in runs in the inning.
Union Hill scored five runs in the sixth inning. The big inning for Union Hill came thanks to singles by Logan Dunn and Hendrix and a walk by Wyatt Orsburn.
Karter Moore was on the pitcher's mound for the Tigers. The righthander allowed two hits and seven runs over four innings, striking out four. Munsinger and Sphalinger entered the game as relief, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one-third of an inning respectively.
Neches Tigers totaled 11 hits. Selman, Morgan, and Munsinger all collected multiple hits for Neches Tigers. Selman went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Neches Tigers in hits.
Hendrix led Union Hill with two hits in four at bats. Dunn led Union Hill with five stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 17 stolen bases.
