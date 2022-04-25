CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats sailed to an easy victory over the LaPoynor Flyers 8-1 on Friday.
Cayuga got things moving in the first inning, when Jadan Henry singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
They notched four runs in the second inning. Cayuga’s offense in the inning was led by Braxton Killion, Henry, Nic Woolverton, and Landan Henry, all driving in runs in the inning.
Killion was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out five and walking zero.
Henry went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Cayuga in hits.
Franklin 13, Elkhart 1
ELKHART – Friday was a long day for the Elkhart Elk , falling to Franklin 13-1.
Elkhart opened scoring in the first inning, when Jhonathon Meyer doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Meyer led things off on the pitcher's mound for the Elks. The lefty surrendered six runs on five hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Brayden Chambless and Hunter Evans entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one and one-third innings respectively.
Meyer, Luke Johnson, and Mason Mattern each collected one hit to lead the Elks.
Valley Mills 20, Frankston 9
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians stayed in it until the end, but Valley Mills pulled away late in a 20-9 victory on Saturday.
Frankston collected six hits and Valley Mills had 16 in the high-scoring affair.
In the top of the sixth inning, Valley Mills tied things up at eight.
The Indians notched four runs in the fourth inning. Frankston Indians put the pressure on, led by doubles by Walker McCann and Robert Walker and a single by Ryan Harper.
Matt Metzig took the loss for the Indians. Metzig lasted one inning, allowing two hits and five runs while striking out one.
Clayton Merritt started the game for Frankston. The pitcher lasted one inning, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two and walking one
Harper, McCann, Merritt, Austin Carr, Walker, and Walker London each collected one hit to lead Frankston.
Grapeland 18, North Zulch 4
GRAPELAND – Slade Harris came the ballpark and meant business on Friday, driving in four on one hits to lead the Grapeland Sandies past North Zulch 18-4 on Friday. Harris drove in runs on a triple in the fourth, a walk in the fifth, and a walk in the seventh.
Grapeland earned the victory despite allowing North Zulch to score three runs in the fifth inning.
The Sandies scored seven runs in the fifth inning. Jason DeCluette, Jax Vickers, Harris, Jayce Elliott, Kristian Sparks, and Eron Peterson all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Cole Goolsby earned the victory on the mound for Grapeland. The righty went four innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out six. Johnny Lamb and Harris entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
DeCluette led the Sandies with three hits in five at bats.
Kerens 10, Neches 0
NECHES – The Neches Tigers fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 10-0 loss to Kerens on Friday.
The Tigers struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Kerens, giving up ten runs.
A single by Carson Sphalinger in the third inning was a positive for Neches.
Karter Moore was on the pitcher's mound for the Tigers. The righthander went five innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out four. Brody Selman threw one inning in relief.
Sphalinger went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Neches in hits.
