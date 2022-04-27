ABBOTT – The Cayuga Wildcats asserted their will over Abbott Panthers Varsity on their way to an easy 14-4 victory.
Cayuga got things started in the first inning when Nic Woolverton singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Jadan Henry earned the victory on the mound for Cayuga. The ace surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out two. Braxton Killion, Owen Cretsinger, and Hunter Link all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.
Cayuga racked up 17 hits. Woolverton, Colt Mullican, and Landan Henry each managed three hits to lead Cayuga Wildcats.
Westwood 5, Teague 3
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers snatched the lead late in the game in a 5-3 victory over the Teague Lions on Tuesday. The game was tied at two with Westwood Panthers batting in the bottom of the fifth when Kamren Savage singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Joey Garza got the win for Westwood. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out nine.
Josh Guardiola started the game for Westwood. The righty lasted three innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out one and walking one
Westwood saw the ball well today, racking up 10 hits in the game. Savage, Jordan Velasquez, and Brayden Barron each collected two hits to lead Westwood Panthers.
Frankston 6, Kerens 4
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians defeated Kerens Indians 6-4 thanks to a strong start. Frankston scored on a single by Matt Metzig in the first inning, a groundout by Trip Hallmark in the first inning, and a walk by Clayton Merritt in the second inning.
After Kerens scored one run in the top of the second, Frankston answered with one of their own. Kerens scored when Danny Conklin singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Frankston then answered when Merritt drew a walk, scoring one run.
Merritt pitched the Indians to victory. The righthander surrendered three runs on three hits over five innings, striking out five. Walker London threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. London recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Frankston Indians.
Metzig led the Indians with two hits in three at bats.
Grapeland 3, Slocum 2
GRAPELAND – Both teams were strong on the pitcher's mound Tuesday, but The Grapeland Sandies defeated Slocum 3-2. The Sandies pitchers allowed just four hits to Slocum.
Grapeland got on the board in the first inning when Cole Goolsby doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Peyton Prater led the Sandies to victory on the mound. The righty surrendered one run on two hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven. Jayce Elliott and Goolsby entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Goolsby recorded the last three outs to earn the save for The Grapeland Sandies.
Jordan took the loss for Slocum. Jordan went three and a third innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out two and walking zero.
The Sandies tallied one home run on the day. Johnny Lamb had a long ball in the fourth inning.
Grapeland tallied five hits on the day. Goolsby and Lamb each collected two hits to lead The Grapeland Sandies.
