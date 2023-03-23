Cayuga 13, Martin’s Mill 6
CAYUGA – Bo Barrett was clutch at the plate with runners on base on Tuesday, driving in four on three hits to lead Cayuga Wildcats Varsity past Martins Mill 13-6 on Tuesday. Barrett drove in runs on a single in the first and a single in the sixth.
There was plenty of action on the basepaths as Cayuga Wildcats Varsity collected ten hits and Martins Mill had one.
The Wildcats opened up scoring in the first inning on an error. The Wildcats notched four runs in the fifth inning. Landan Henry, Barrett, and Hunter Link each had RBIs in the big inning.
Gus Wilfong took the win for Cayuga. The pitcher surrendered three runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out four. Ayden Stovall and Link entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Cayuga racked up ten hits. Barrett led Cayuga Wildcats Varsity with three hits in four at bats.
Frankston 8, Normangee 1
NORMANGEE – The Frankston Indians asserted their will over the Normangee Panthers on their way to an easy 8-1 victory.
Frankston fired up the offense in the first inning. Walker London drove in one when London singled.
The Indians notched four runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught by Frankston was led by Ryan Harper, Conlan LeMay, London, and Carson Bizzell, who all drove in runs.
Walker McCann pitched Frankston to victory. The righty surrendered one run on one hit over seven innings, striking out eight.
Frankston collected 10 hits on the day. London led Frankston with three hits in four at bats.
