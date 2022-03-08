Cayuga 8, IL Texas 7
The Cayuga Wildcats remain unbeaten on the season after sweeping through their weekend schedule. They dominated their first two opponents, Mart and Keene, before concluded the weekend with an 8-7 win over IL Texas.
They defeated Mart 8-1 thanks to a seven run second inning. Ayden Stovall and Nic Woolverton recorded a pair of singles. Jadan Henry was walked, while Jakobe Brown highlighted things with a double. Owen Cretsinger led Cayuga with two hits in four at bats. Woolverton and Brown each had two RBI on the day.
The Wildcats continued their streak against Keene who they beat 4-1. Henry went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Cayuga in hits. Colt Mullican was on the mound for the Wildcats as he surrendered one run on five hits and struck out five. The Wildcats wrapped things up with an 8-7 win over IL Texas. The Wildcats overcame an 8-3 deficit in the bottom of the sixth. Brown started the inning out with a single to third base.
Landon Henry got his first RBI single on the day on a fly ball to center field – scoring one run. Hunter Link doubled on his first at bat of the inning – sending Henry across the plate. Stovall was walked before a huge triple from Braxton Killion sent two runners home – tying the game at seven.
Owen Cretsinger was at bat for the final score of the game, but it was a wild pitch that brought Killion home for the win. The Wildcats sit 7-0 on the season.
Pine Tree 8, Palestine 5
The Palestine Wildcats went 1-4 in their weekend tournament slate with their win coming in their tournament finale against the Pine Tree Pirates. The game was tied at five with the Wildcats batting in the top of the fifth when Diego Estrada singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run. The Wildcats first got things going on the day when Peayton Giles drove in one on a single.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Wildcats tied things up at five when Corbin Hughes singles on a 3-2 count. Bryce Badford took the win for Palestine – allowing four hits and three runs over four innings and striking out five. Palestine totaled 12 hits on the day. Estrada led the Wildcats with three hits in three at bats.
Coming into that game, the Wildcats had dropped a 9-0 game against Hardin-Jefferson, 5-4 against New Diana and 6-4 against Kilgore. They return to the field Thursday against Tyler.
Frankston 12, Mildred 7
The Frankston Indians moved to 6-2 on the season after winning three of their four games this past weekend against T.K. Gorman, Eustace and Mildred. The Indians started their weekend schedule with a 14-4 win against T.K. Gorman. Frankston totaled nine hits in that game with Trip Hallmark and Robert Walker each leading the team with two hits. Walker also finished with a team high of four RBI.
They doubled back for a 9-2 win over the Eutace Bulldogs where they had three consecutive three-run innings to start the game. Matt Metzig drove in five runs on three hits during the game to lead the Indians. Clayton Merrit earned the victory on the mound as he only allowed one hit while striking out four.
Frankston fell in their third game against Cushing, 10-4, before picking things back up against Mildred, 12-7. The game was tied at seven with Frankston batting in the bottom of the sixth when Braylon Vanibuls induced Robert Walker to hit into a fielder’s choice but scoring one run. The Indians collected 11 hits on the day with Walker, Jared Cook and Ryan Harper each collecting two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.