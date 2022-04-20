LAPOYNOR – Despite seeing its six-run lead whittled down by the end, the Cayuga Wildcats still held off the LaPoynor Flyers for a 6-4 victory on Tuesday.
LaPoynor scored three runs in the fifth inning, but Cayuga still managed to pull out the victory.
The Wildcats got things moving in the first inning, when Nic Woolverton singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Jadan Henry was the winning pitcher for Cayuga. The bulldog surrendered three runs on three hits over five innings, striking out seven. Ayden Stovall threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Stovall recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Cayuga.
Cayuga collected seven hits. Woolverton, Mullican, and Stovall each collected two hits to lead the Wildcats.
Carthage 11, Palestine 1
CARTHAGE -- Nothing came easy for the Palestine Wildcats on Wednesday, as they fell 11-1 to Carthage Tuesday.
Palestine opened up scoring in the first inning, when Corbin Hughes singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Carthage scored eight runs in the fifth inning. Carthage's big inning was driven by singles by Paddie and Roquemore, a walk by Chambers, and a triple by Cuff.
Mario Perez took the loss for the Wildcats. Perez lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and nine runs while striking out three.
Peayton Giles and Hughes each managed one hit to lead the Wildcats.
Slocum 5, Normangee 2
NORMANGEE – The Slocum Mustangs took home a 5-2 victory over Normangee on Tuesday.
Slocum fired up the offense in the first inning, when Jose Molina singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Mustangs pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third Julian Young drew a walk, scoring one run, Jacob Easley singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, and Braedon Lindsey singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Cody Jordan took the win for Slocum. The righty allowed seven hits and two runs over four and two-thirds innings, walking one. Lex Rich threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen
Lindsey led Slocum with two hits in three at bats.
