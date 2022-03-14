Palestine splits Saturday slate
MABANK – After winning four straight heading into Saturday, the Wildcats split their Saturday tournament schedule against Tyler Heat and Chapel Hill.
The Wildcats had won their first three games to start their tournament run at Mabank against Terrell, Tyler and Troup. Saturday the Wildcats began their day with a 5-0 win over Tyler Heat. Braden Harris threw the shutout for the Wildcats, allowing zero runs and striking out nine over five innings. Palestine set the tone for the game early thanks to a four-run first inning. The Wildcats scored their first run on a stolen base after Peayton Giles singled.
Aaron Ordonez had a RBI single, Eric Estrada grounded out and D Cruz was walked in the inning. Giles led the Wildcats with two hits in three at bats. Palestine stole seven bases during the game. Cayden Patton stole two. Later in that day, Palestine fell to Chapel Hill 8-2. A seven-run second inning from Chapel Hill stole momentum and guided them to the win. Corbin Hughes went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead them.
Elkhart 7, Garrison 1
GARRISON – The Elkhart Elks controlled Friday’s game as they eased into a 7-1 win over the Garrison Bulldogs.
A two-run second inning ignited the Elkhart offense as Park Warren drove in one to get things started. A fly out from Hunter Evans scored the second run for the Elks. Elkhart’s offense continued to trend upward as they scored three runs in the fifth inning. A triple from B Chambless, a single from L Johnson and double from G Shirey highlighted the inning as they drove in runs. Chambless was on the mound for the Elks. He allowed one run, while striking out three. Shirey, Conner Walker and Warren each collected two hits to lead the Elks.
Grapeland 8, Lovelady 6
GRAPELAND – Tied 6-6 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Jayce Elliott drew a walk that took the lead for the Grapeland Sandies Saturday and resulted in an 8-6 win.
A single from Jason DeCleutte put their first runner on base. Jax Vickers and Johnny Lamb both drew walks to give Grapeland three runners on base before Elliott drew their third consecutive walk. Vickers was the next Sandie to score as a wild pitch created an opening to put them up two runs. A pop out and a pair of fly outs at the top of the seventh closed the game for the Sandies.
Grapeland’s biggest surge came in the fourth inning where Peyton Prater, Lamb and Elliott all drove in runs. Prater and Vickers each collected two hits to lead the Sandies.
