ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks came away with a 7-6 win over the Buffalo Bison Friday thanks to a walkoff single by freshman right fielder Gavin Shirey.
The Elks went into the bottom of the seventh tied 6-6. Bases were loaded after Jonathan Meyers was walker, Conner Walker was hit by a pitch and Luke Johnson singled. Shirey handled it from there as he grounded into second to secure the win for the Elks.
Elkhart finishes third in district play. Hunter Evans and Johnson led the Elks with three hits each.
Hudson 12, Palestine 0
HUDSON – The Palestine Wildcats watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 12-0 loss to Hudson on Friday. Hudson scored on a single by Carson Courtney, an error, an error, a triple by Collin Ross, and an error in the first inning.
The Wildcats struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Hudson, giving up 12 runs.
Hudson got things started in the first inning. Courtney singled on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs.
One bright spot for Palestine was a single by Peayton Giles in the first inning.
Giles took the loss for Palestine. Giles surrendered ten runs on eight hits over two innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Eric Estrada and Giles each managed one hit to lead Palestine.
Groesbeck 10, Westwood 0
GROESBECK – The Westwood Panthers struggled to get their offense going on Friday, getting easily dispatched by Groesbeck Goats Varsity, 10-0.
Preston Choate took the loss for Westwood. Choate allowed four hits and four runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.
Noah Cheatham started the game for the Panthers. Cheatham allowed five hits and six runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out nine
Westwood was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Brayden Barron made the most plays with eight.
Kerens 8, Frankston 3
KERENS – The Frankston Indians stayed in it until the end, but Kerens pulled away late in an 8-3 victory on Friday. Kerens trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Danny Conklin homered on a 2-1 count, scoring three runs.
Frankston opened scoring in the first inning. Robert Walker drove in one when Walker singled.
Frankston evened things up at two in the top of the fifth inning. Walker London drew a walk, scoring one run.
London took the loss for the Indians. The bulldog lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out one.
Matt Metzig started the game for Frankston. The hurler went three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out two.
Ryan Harper, Conlan Lemay, London, Walker, and Metzig each collected one hit to lead Frankston.
Cayuga 6, Keene 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats defeated Keene 6-0 on Friday as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Landan Henry induced a fly out from Rylan Crane to finish off the game.
The Wildcats fired up the offense in the first inning, when Nic Woolverton doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Cayuga put up three runs in the sixth inning. They scored its runs on an RBI single by Hunter Link.
Ayden Stovall earned the victory on the pitcher's mound for Cayuga. Stovall allowed three hits and zero runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out ten and walking zero. Colt Mullican and Henry entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
The Wildcats scattered ten hits in the game. Woolverton and Mullican each managed two hits to lead Cayuga Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.