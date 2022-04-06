BUFFALO – The Elkhart Elks took the lead late and defeated Buffalo 4-3 on Tuesday. Elkhart trailed 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning when Park Warren doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
Jhonathon Meyer led things off on the hill for the Elks. Meyer surrendered three runs on four hits over four and a third innings, striking out six.
Elkhart totaled ten hits. Evans, Brayden Chambless, and Warren each collected two hits to lead Elkhart.
Frankston 6, LaPoynor 4
LAPOYNOR – The Frankston Indians got out to a five-run lead in the sixth inning and held on for a 6-4 victory over the LaPoynor Flyers on Tuesday. LaPoynor scored three runs in the failed comeback on a error during Blaine Musselman's at bat in the sixth, a single by Austin Majors in the seventh, and a walk by Musselman in the seventh.
Frankston opened scoring in the first inning. Austin Carr hit a solo homer.
Clayton Merritt was credited with the victory for Frankston. The righty allowed three hits and four runs over six and a third innings, striking out seven. Walker London threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. London recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Frankston Varsity.
Frankston hit three home runs on the day. Carr had a dinger in the first inning. Robert Walker put one out in the first and sixth innings.
Frankston racked up 11 hits in the game. Walker McCann, Walker, Carr, and London all managed multiple hits for Frankston Varsity. McCann led Frankston Varsity with three hits in four at bats.
Grapeland 15, Lovelady 3
LOVELADY – The Grapeland Sandies won big over Lovelady 15-3 on Tuesday.
Grapeland fired up the offense in the first inning. Jason DeCluette drove in one when he singled.
Grapeland scored six runs in the fourth inning. Jacob Vaden, Kristian Sparks, Peyton Prater, and Cole Goolsby each drove in runs during the inning.
Prater was on the pitcher's mound for the Sandies. Prater lasted five innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out 11.
Grapeland saw the ball well, racking up nine hits in the game. Prater and Slade Harris each racked up multiple hits. Harris and Prater each managed two hits to lead Grapeland Sandie Varsity.
Slocum 19, Fruitvale 2
FRUITVALE -- Lex Rich had a number of quality at-bats on Tuesday, as Rich walked three times while leading the Slocum Mustangs to a 19-2 victory over Fruitvale.
Slocum got their offense going in the first inning when they scored one run when Jose Molina doubled.
The Mustangs put up nine runs in the seventh inning. The rally was led by walks by Cayden Barton and Mark Guess, a triple by Molina, a groundout by Jacob Easley, and an error on a ball put in play by Zach Coble.
Guess earned the victory on the mound. He allowed one hit and two runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six. Coble threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Slocum launched one home run on the day. Rich had a long ball in the sixth inning. Molina went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Slocum in hits.
