ELKHART – Brayden Chambless showed timely hitting on Friday, driving in four on three hits to lead the Elkhart Elks past Crockett 13-1 on Friday. Chambless drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the third, and a triple in the fourth.
In the bottom of the first inning, Elkhart tied things up at one when Chambless singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The Elks pulled away for good with five runs in the second inning. In the second Hunter Evans drew a walk, scoring one run, Corban Whitfield grounded out, scoring one run, Luke Johnson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Gavin Shirey was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
Elkhart notched five runs in the third inning. Their big bats were led by Chambless, Johnson, Conner Walker, and Shirey, all driving in runs in the frame.
Chambless was on the hill for Elkhart. Chambless went three innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out eight and walking one.
Elkhart racked up seven hits in the game. Chambless led Elkhart with three hits in four at bats
Center 9, Palestine 2
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats stayed in it until the end, but Center pulled away late in a 9-2 victory on Friday. The game was tied at one with Center batting in the top of the fifth when Chandler Jones singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The Wildcats struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Center, giving up nine runs.
Palestine got on the board in the first inning when Mario Perez doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
In the top of the third inning, Center tied things up at one. Jaxon Parker drove in one when Parker singled.
Logan Horton took the win for Center. The ace surrendered two runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out seven.
Bryce Bradford took the loss for Palestine. The pitcher went one and one-third innings, allowing six runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one.
Peayton Giles started the game for Palestine. Giles went three innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out eight and walking one
Giles led with two hits in three at bats.
LaPoynor 10, Frankston 4
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 10-4 loss to the LaPoynor Flyers on Friday.
Matt Metzig took the loss for Frankston. The hurler went two innings, allowing nine runs on seven hits and striking out one.
Frankston racked up eight hits on the day. Robert Walker and Austin Carr each had two hits to lead Frankston.
Grapeland 5, Leon 4
GRAPELAND – It came down to the wire on Friday, with the Grapeland Sandies taking victory on a dramatic walk-off single in the late innings that sealed their victory over Leon. The game was tied at four with Grapeland batting in the bottom of the eighth when Peyton Prater singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Grapeland opened up an early lead in the second inning when Kristian Sparks grounded out, scoring one run.
After Leon scored two runs in the top of the third, the Sandies answered with two of their own. Leon scored when an error scored two runs for Leon. Grapeland Sandie Varsity then answered when Jax Vickers homered on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Cole Goolsby was the winning pitcher for Grapeland. Goolsby surrendered four runs on five hits over seven and two-thirds innings, striking out seven. Jayce Elliott threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Grapeland launched one home run on the day. Vickers went yard in the third inning. Prater, Vickers, and Harris each managed two hits to lead Grapeland Sandie Varsity.
Lovelady 8, Slocum 5
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 8-5 loss to Lovelady on Friday. Lovelady scored on a single by Gilchrist in the first inning, a double by Pipkin in the first inning, a single by Matt McFarland in the first inning, and a single by Crawford in the second inning.
Slocum put up three runs in the seventh inning. Cayden Barton and Mark Guess all drove in runs in the frame.
Cody Jordan started the game for Slocum Mustangs . The righty surrendered eight runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out seven and walking one. Lex Rich threw three innings out of the bullpen.
Jose Molina, Braedon Lindsey, Guess, Jacob Easley, Rich, and Julian Young each managed one hit to lead Slocum.
