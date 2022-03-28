ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks picked up their second consecutive win Friday in a 10-6 district win over the Westwood Panthers.
Westwood opened the game taking a 3-0 lead at the top of the first inning. A single from Jordan Valasquez put their first runner on base before Brayden Barron was walked. Kylance Parish was the next to be walked as Noah Cheatham stepped to the plate with bases fully loaded. Swinging on a 1-1 count, Cheatham doubled on a fly ball cross centerfield – sending Velasquez and Barron across home plate. Josh Guardiola had a RBI single in the back half of the inning to push Westwood’s lead to 3-0.
The Elks went back-to-back innings without registering a run, but finally broke through in the bottom of the third inning. Hunter Evans drove in a pair of runs on a line drive to left field that trimmed their deficit to 3-2. RBI singles from Corban Whitfield and Connor Walker gave the Elks their first lead of the game.
The Panthers responded later in the game and was able to regain the lead in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a pair of runs scored. However, it was the Elkhart’s six-run fifth inning that highlighted the frame and gained them complete control of the contest. Singles from Luke Johnson Evans highlighted the inning for the Elks. Evans finished the game leading the Elks with two hits in four at bats. Barron went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Westwood. Corban Whitfield left the mound for the Elks with eight strikeouts, while Kamron Savage mirrored the amount for Westwood.
Frankston 14, Martin’s Mill 6
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians continued their winning formula against Martin’s Mill Friday to pick up their sixth consecutive win in a 14-6 victory. The Indians secured the victory thanks to a nine-run fourth inning. The inning was driven by Colan Lemay, Jared Cook and Christian Hernande. They also had singles by Clayton Merritt and Austin Carr, an error on a ball put in play by Ryan Harper and a double by Robert Walker.
Walker double on a 0-1 count, Lemay was hit by a pitch, Merritt singled on a 2-2 count, Cook was struck by a pitch, Hernandez was hit by a pitch and Carr singled on a 0-1 count. London struck out six batters while pitching for Frankston. Harper, Merritt, Carr and Walker all had two hits to lead Frankston.
Cayuga 16, Crossroads 1
CAYUGA -- Jadan Henry wasted no opportunities at the plate on Saturday, driving in four on three hits to lead the Cayuga Wildcats past Crossroads 16-1 on Saturday. Henry drove in runs on a single in the first, a single in the second, and a single in the second.
The Wildcats secured the victory thanks to 10 runs in the second inning. Henry, Colt Mullican, Owen Cretsinger, Ayden Stovall, Braxton Killion and Henry each had RBIs in the frame.
Cayuga scored ten runs in the second inning. Their big bats in the inning were led by singles by Henry, Stovall, Killion, Henry, and Mullican, a walk by Cretsinger and a sac fly by Mullican.
Stovall earned the victory on the mound for Cayuga. Stovall surrendered one run on one hit over four innings, striking out three and walking one. Henry led Cayuga with three hits in three at bats.
Grapeland 21, Latexo 0
GRAPELAND -- Jayce Elliott was brilliant on the mound on Friday, as Elliott threw a no-hitter to lead Grapeland Sandie Varsity past Latexo 21-0.
Cole Goolsby led Grapeland to victory by driving in four runs. Goolsby went 3-for-3 at the plate. Goolsby drove in runs on a triple in the first and a triple in the second.
In the first inning, Grapeland scored two runs when Goolsby tripled.
The Sandies tallied 10 runs in the second inning. Their big bats in the inning were led by singles by Peyton Prater, Kristian Sparks, and Slade Harris, a walk by Jason DeCluette, a triple by Goolsby, by Jax Vickers, and a fielder's choice by DeCluette.
Elliott pitched Grapeland to victory. The righthander surrendered zero runs on zero hits over five innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
