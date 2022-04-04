NECHES -- Matt Metzig threw a shutout to lead Frankston Varsity past the Neches Tigers 15-0 on Friday.
Frankston fired up the offense in the first inning. Frankston scored two runs when Robert Walker singled.
The Indians put up six runs in the fifth inning. Ryan Harper, Walker London, Metzig, Conlan Lemay, and Jared Cook powered the big inning with RBIs.
One bright spot for Neches was a single by Michael Elias in the second inning.
Metzig was the winning pitcher for Frankston. The fireballer allowed two hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Collin Morgan took the loss for Neches. The righthander went four innings, allowing ten runs on eight hits and striking out four.
Frankston tallied 11 hits in the game. Harper, London, Carr, and Walker each managed two hits to lead.
Jasper 10, Palestine 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 10-0 loss to Jasper on Friday. Jasper scored on a single by Brock Lackey and an error in the first inning.
The Wildcats struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Jasper, giving up ten runs. A single by Peayton Giles in the first inning was a positive.
Giles took the loss for Palestine. The pitcher went three and a third innings, allowing ten runs on eight hits and striking out five.
Eric Estrada, Cayden Patton, and Giles each collected one hit to lead the Wildcats.
Westwood 10, Teague 8
TEAGUE -- Despite seeing its eight-run lead whittled down by the end, the Westwood Panthers still held off Teague for a 10-8 victory on Friday.
The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game. Westwood collected 11 hits and Teague Lions Varsity had 14.
The Panthers got on the board in the first inning. Kylance Parish singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.
Westwood pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Brayden Barron singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Panthers also put up six runs in the fifth inning. Westwood batters contributing to the big inning included Joey Garza, Cayden Jones, Barron, and Kamren Savage, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Tyler Commander earned the victory on the pitcher's mound for Westwood. Commander went six innings, allowing six runs on ten hits, striking out two and walking one. Preston Choate threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Choate recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Westwood Varsity Panthers.
Westwood Vcollected 11 hits on the day. Choate, Parish, and Barron each collected two hits to lead.
Fairfield 11, Elkhart 0
FAIRFIELD – The Elkhart Elks out-hit Fairfield six to five, but it wasn't enough in an 11-0 loss on Friday.
One bright spot for the Elks was a double by Corban Whitfield in the first inning. Whitfield led things off on the hill for Elkhart. The pitcher allowed two hits and nine runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Hunter Evans threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Luke Johnson led with two hits in three at bats.
Martin’s Mill 7, Cayuga 6
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats fought back after falling down by five runs in the fourth inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 7-6 defeat to Martins mills on Saturday. Cayuga scored four runs in the failed comeback on a walk by Braxton Killion in the fifth, a error in the fifth, and a fielder's choice by Nic Woolverton in the seventh.
Cayuga collected three hits and Martins mills had five in the high-scoring affair.
In the top of the second inning, Cayuga Wildcats Varsity tied things up at two when Hunter Link reached on a dropped third strike.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the fifth inning. Killion and Jadan Henry each drove in runs during the inning.
Killion was on the hill for Cayuga. The pitcher allowed four hits and seven runs over four innings, striking out five. Henry threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Woolverton, Henry, and Killion each managed one hit to lead.
