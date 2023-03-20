FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians pulled out their third consecutive victory Friday following their 14-1 win against the Neches Tigers.
A dominant performance across the board earned Frankston a 13-run win over Neches. Frankston only went four innings, scoring at least three runs in three of their four frames. The Indians opened with a three-run first inning where Walker London and Christian Hernandez both hit RBI singles to put Frankston up 3-0. Ryan Harper singled on his first at-bat to put their first runner on base.
Neches scored their lone run of the game at the top of the second inning where P Flowers singled on a 1-1 count for his first and only RBI.
Frankston kept the momentum going in the bottom of the second with another multi-run inning. The inning was highlighted by RBI singles from Conlan Lemay and Carson Bizzell. Bizzell tied for the team lead in hits, along with Harper, with two. Frankston outhit Neches, 8-2, while forcing four errors on their part. Harper also led the Indians with four of their 13 stolen bases.
Bizzell was on the mound for the Indians where he allowed one run with eight strikeouts over four innings. Frankston capped off the evening with a six-run fourth inning where Bizzell and Walker McCann had back-to-back triples that extended their lead to 11-1.
Frankston travels to Normangee Tuesday for their next district contest.
Cayuga shutouts Martin’s Mill
CAYUGA – Cayuga Wildcat Ayden Stovall threw a shutout Friday evening in their 4-0 win over the Martin’s Mill Mustangs.
It took a minute for the Wildcats offense to find its rhythm, but having strong pitching on the mound affords you those opportunities. Cayuga didn’t find their first run until the fourth inning with Nic Woolverton singled on a 1-2 count on a line drive to center field.
The Mustangs’ defense began to crumble as back-to-back errors resulted in three runs for the Wildcats. However, just as important, was Stovall’s performance on the mound. He lasted all seven innings and allowed just three hits with six strikeouts.
Landan Henry, Woolverton, Bo Barrett and Levi McMahon each registered one hit for Cayuga as they out hit the Mustangs 4-3. Cayuga also finished with one error compared to Martin’s Mill’s four. Cayuga travels to Martin’s Mill Tuesday for game two of their district series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.