Mabank 6, Palestine 2
MABANK – The Palestine Wildcats were unable to overcome a five-run first inning from the Mabank Panthers Tuesday as they fell 6-2.
Diego Estrada, Corbin Hughes, Peayton Giles and Bryce Bradford each collected one hit to share the lead for the Wildcats. Hughes recorded batted in one on a double early in the seventh inning to five the Wildcats their second and final run of the game.
Franklin 11, Westwood 2
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell in their district opener Tuesday against the Franklin Lions, 11-2.
The Panthers picked up their first run in the bottom of the single off a RBI single from Noah Cheatham. Their second came on a wild pitch from Franklin that brought Cheatham across home plate. Jordan Velasquez led the Panthers in this as he went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Frankston 23, Cross Roads 2
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians jumped out to an early lead over Cross Roads thanks to a four-run inning in the first and a 13-run inning in the third. Frankston scored on an error, a double by Robert Walker, a groundout by Conian Lemay and a single by Clayton Merritt in the first inning.
The offensive onslaught in the third inning was thanks to singles from Lemay, Merritt, Christian Hernandez, Ryan Harper and Walker London – along with a walk by Trip Hallmark. Merritt was on the mound for the Indians as he allowed two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. Frankston racked up 18 hits in the game. Merritt and Lemay led them with three each. Merritt also was credited with three RBI. Harper, Walker and Lemay each had two.
Grapeland 4, Leon 3
LEON – The Grapeland Sandies stacked their second straight win Tuesday after defeating Leon 4-3. The Sandies trailed until the top of the seventh where they scored two runs. A single from Peyton Prater and a fly out from Cole Goolsby took the lead for Grapeland.
Prater was also the winning pitcher for Grapeland as he allowed two hits and three runs, while striking out 13 and walking one. Prater rounded out his stat line going 3-of-4 at the plate.
Kerens 5, Cayuga 2
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday, 5-2, against the Kerens Bobcats. Cayuga was held without a run until the bottom of the fifth inning where they scored an error by Kerens first basemen.
Jadan Henry, Colt Mullican and Owen Cretsinger were the only Wildcats to collect hits in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.