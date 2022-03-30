PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers snagged a late lead and defeated the Crockett Bulldogs 16-6 on Tuesday. The game was tied at four with Westwood batting in the bottom of the fourth when an error scored two runs for the Panthers.
Brayden Barron led Westwood to victory by driving in four runs. Barron went 2-for-3 at the plate. Barron drove in runs on a single in the second.
The Panthers got on the board in the first inning. Westwood scored one run on a stolen base.
Westwood tallied nine runs in the fifth inning. Preston Choate, Jordan Velasquez, Kamren Savage, Noah Cheatham and Choate all drove in runs in the frame.
Joey Garza toed the rubber for Westwood. The righty lasted five innings, allowing four hits and six runs while striking out 12.
The Panthers racked up 13 hits. Savage, Choate, Cheatham, Guardiola and Barron each collected two hits to lead their team.
Franklin 7, Elkhart 3
FRANKLIN – The Elkhart Elks lost the lead late in a 7-3 defeat to Franklin on Tuesday. The game was tied at three with Franklin batting in the bottom of the fifth when Gomez drew a walk, scoring one run.
Elkhart captured the lead in the second inning. Corban Whitfield drove in two when Whitfield doubled.
Jhonathon Meyer was on the mound for the Elks. Meyer allowed three hits and five runs over four and a third innings, striking out seven. Brayden Chambless threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Whitfield went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits.
Frankston 22, Neches 3
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians dominated Tuesday’s district contest against the Neches Tigers, 22-3. A 17-run first inning from Frankston set the tone for the game.
After a three-run first inning from Neches, Frankston responded by immediately stealing the momentum. The inning was highlighted by a single from Robert Walker, a triple from Walker London, a Matt Metzig double, singles from Conlan Lemay, Jared Cook, Trip Hallmark and Austin Carr. The Indians continued their scoring onslaught with another triple from London and a single from Metzig on their second at-bat of the inning. Cook and Metzig led Frankston in hits with three each.
Grapeland 14, Oakwood 2
GRAPELAND – Cole Goolsby demonstrated exceptional plate discipline on Monday, as Goolsby walked three times while leading the Grapeland Sandies to a 14-2 victory over Oakwood.
In the first inning, Grapeland got their offense started when an error scored one run for the Sandies.
Grapeland notched six runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught by Grapeland was led by Jax Vickers, Jayce Elliott, Peyton Prater and Jason DeCluette, all driving in runs in the inning.
Prater earned the victory on the mound for the Sandies. The pitcher allowed one hit and one run over three innings, striking out six and walking zero. Vickers threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Perry took the loss for Oakwood. The bulldog went two-thirds of an inning, allowing five runs on two hits and striking out one.
Prater, Kristian Sparks, Goolsby, Vickers, and Isaiah Chimal each managed one hit to lead Grapeland.
Walley led Oakwood with one hit in two at bats.
Cayuga 6, Martin’s Mill 1
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats won Tuesday’s district contest against Martins mills, 6-1
Cayuga put up three runs in the fifth inning thanks to a big-time homer from Braxton Killion
Jadan Henry pitched Cayuga to victory. The fireballer surrendered zero runs on three hits over five innings, striking out two and walking zero. Killion threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Killion recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Cayuga.
Cayuga totaled 11 hits in the game. Woolverton, Henry, Killion, and Henry each managed two hits to lead the Wildcats.
