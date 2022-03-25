Palestine 13, Commerce 0
COMMERCE – The Palestine Wildcats ended their three-game skid Thursday in a complete shutout of the Commerce Tigers.
The Wildcats opened the gates with a four-run first inning. Aaron Ordonez drew a walk with three runners on base to score their first run. Eric Estrada singled on his first at bat. A pair of errors from the Commerce first and second basemen sent three across the plate for the Wildcats. Three consecutive outs from Commerce allowed the Wildcats to carry a 4-0 lead into the top of the second. Palestine scored fives runs over the next three innings before putting up another four-run inning in the fifth.
An error on a ball put in play by Corbin Hughes and a double by Ordonez highlighted the inning. Peayton Giles was the first of two pitchers on the mound for Palestine. Giles went four innings, allowing zero runs on one hits and striking out six. Perez threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Estrada led Palestine with three hits in three at bats. Hughes and Mario Perez both had two hits in three at bats.
Elkhart 16, Teague 6
TEAGUE—The Elkhart Elks got a needed win over the Teague Lions Tuesday in a 16-6 showcase.
The night was highlighted by a 10-run sixth inning where the Elks overcame at 5-2 deficit. Jhonthan Myer put the first ball in play with a double on the first at bat of the inning. Luke Johnson tripled on a fly ball to right field, scoring one run. A RBI single from Parker Warren brought the Elks within one run. An error by Teague’s right fielder on a ball put in play by Corbin Whitfield tied things at five. Brandon Chambless was walked before Meyer was hit by the pitch. Both errors tacked two additional runs on the scoreboard for Elkhart.
A single from Johnson, Carrillo and Warren highlighted the back half of the inning and placed Elkhart in front 12-5. They finished off the night with a four-run seven inning that was geared by a double from Myer, a single from Warren and an error on a bill batted into the field by Carrillo. Hunter Evans toed the rubber for Elkhart as he went three innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out four. Chambless threw in a relief and allowed only one hit.
Warren led Elkhart with four hits in five at bats.
Frankston 5, Martin’s Mill 2
MARTIN’S MILL – The Frankston Indians picked up their fourth consecutive win Thursday with a 5-2 win over the Martin’s Mill Mustangs.
A three-run sixth inning for the Indians essentially but the game out of reach for Martin’s Mill. Frankston had maintained a 2-1 lead throughout majority of the game until a RBI single from Matt Metzig put the first run of the inning on the board. The RBI followed a walk on Robert Walker and a double from Walker London. Clayton Merritt was also walked with bases loaded. Metzig was the final runner to cross home plate on a line out from Austin Carr.
Merritt was on the hill for the Indians. He surrendered one run on two hits over six innings, striking out 10. Walker and Christian Hernandez entered the game out of the bullpen and helped close the game in relief. Walker recorded the last two outs as the closer for Frankston.
Grapeland 12, Normangee 10
NORMANGEE – The Grapeland Sandies have now won three of their last four contests following their 12-10 win over the Normangee Panthers Wednesday.
Grapeland took the lead late in the game Wednesday. With the game tied at six at the top of the ninth, Peyton Prater singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Despite falling down by six runs in the ninth inning, Normangee tried to fight back with four runs of their own. Slade Harris led Grapeland with three stolen bases. Johnny Lamb and Jason DeCluette each collected two hits for the Sandies.
